LSE 7th boys and girls win on the road against St. Joseph of Salisbury

The LSE boys and girls seventh grade basketball team picked up two wins on the road Tuesday night against St. Joseph of Salisbury.

While the Lady Pirates defeated St. Joseph of Salisbury 40-32, the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team raised its season record to 6-0 by turning back the Ravens 44-17.

The Lady Pirates, 2-3 on the season, trailed St. Joseph of Salisbury 14-10 at the half but rallied back with a 30-18 scoring edge in the second half.

LSE coach Allyson Hurt said the girls played well. “We were down the entire first half and ended up tying the game at the end of the third quarter,” Hurt said. “The girls threw up 16 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. I’m extremely proud of their hustle and effort on both offense and defense.”

Effie Morris led three players in double figures for LSE with 12 points. Lorelai Hunziker and Maggie Schuster each had 10, Karagyn Cooper six and Mylie Edwards with two.

As for the LSE boys seventh grade team, they took a different route by leading St. Joseph of Salisbury from start to finish. The Pirates led the Ravens 32-7 at the half and 39-12 after three quarters of play.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys came out and pressed really well. “Our kids were ready to play tonight,” Walk said. “A total team effort.”

Jailyn Patel had 15 points to lead all scorers in the game for LSE. Braylon Ellison added 15, Darrin Leonard eight, Aidan Meyers, Brody Porter, Zyren Mack and Brad Norbury each with two and Austin Ellifritt with one.

Patel also had one rebound and one steal in the game while Ellison added five blocked shots, four rebounds, four steals and one assist, Leonard with three assists, one steal and one rebound, Porter with four assists, three steals and one rebound, Mack with four rebounds, one blocked shot and one assist, Norbury with two steals and one assist, Ellifritt with one steal, Logan Conz with seven rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists and three steals and Daquannis Chambers with one rebound.