LSE 8th boys and girls win opener against Columbia Independent in Centralia Middle School Tourney

The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams won in the opening round of the Centralia Middle School Tournament on Monday by beating Columbia Independent.

While the Lady Pirates defeated Columbia Independent 40-7, the LSE boys prevailed in a closer game by a score of 38-24.

The Lady Pirates, 1-3 on the season, outscored CIS in all four quarters and led 8-0 after one, 17-3 at the half and 28-3 after three quarters of play. LSE also outscored CIS 12-4 in the fourth.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the girls came out strong not only on offense but on defense, too. “The girls came together as a team and fought the whole game,” Sommerer said. “Every player made an impact in this game. The girls held CIS to just three points in the first half and only four in the second half so the defense definitely stepped up. Lorelai (Hunziker) and LeAsia (Bruce) had 14 steals together, which was huge for the girls. Hailey (Platt) stepped up big down low with six rebounds and 12 points.”

Lorelai Hunziker led three players in double figures for LSE’s eighth grade with 14 points. Hunziker also had six steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Hailey Platt added 12 points and six rebounds while LeAsia Bruce had 10 points, eight steals, three assists and one rebound, Kendall Rhorer two points and four rebounds and Kaila Dillender with two points and two rebounds.

As for the LSE boys, they led at the break 23-10 and then held outscored CIS 15-14 in the second half for the win.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said he was pleased with the boys in their third win of the season versus a solid CIS team. “The boys turned the ball over too much, especially in the first half, but cleaned things up in the third quarter,” Lyons said. “It was nice to see consistency on offense for three quarters and to see so many assists; the boys played very unselfish by giving up decent shots for layups several times. We were without two starters, but several other boys, who’s minutes have been limited, stepped up and played well.”

Evan Bishop had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for LSE, 3-3. Jamal Franklin tallied nine points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist while Rhad Leathers had six points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists, Rand Divine four points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Jayce Butner three points, two steals and one assist, Max Rapp three points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist and Gabe Mederios with two points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.