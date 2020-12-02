LSE 8th boys hold on to beat Centralia in Centralia Middle School Tourney

The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team jumped out to a 18-0 lead in the first quarter but then had to hold on in the final period for a 44-42 win Tuesday night over Centralia in the Centralia Middle School Tournament.

The Pirates, 4-3 on the season, opened the first half with a 24-8 lead against Centralia and even took a 30-21 lead after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Centralia rallied back with a 21-14 advantage to cut the lead to two.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said according to the players, they have never beaten Centralia in basketball before, so this was an exciting win for them. “Beating the host team on their home court is always a sweet victory,” Lyons said. “We started out the game incredibly well and were up 18-0 at the end of the first quarter. Then, we struggled offensively in both the second and third quarter by scoring on six points in each quarter, but managed to hang on to a scrappy Centralia team and win the game by two points. We have three days to practice before the championship game on Saturday and we will learn another man offense, work a lot on zone offense, and improve our half-court man-to-man help defense. We gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter and let two kids do all of the damage. We are currently 4-3 and I hope to win our first tournament of the season.”

Cooper Pfeiffer led three players in double figures for LSE with 15 points. Pfeiffer also had five rebounds and three steals. Evan Bishop had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Rhad Leathers added 12 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists, Rand Divine two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist and Gabe Mederios with two points and three rebounds.

For Centralia, Logan Rosafelder had 19 points and Harry Bohlmeyer with 12.