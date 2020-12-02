Boonville wrestlers drop season opener against Fatima, Odessa

It wasn’t the outcome the Boonville Pirates wrestling team was looking for Tuesday night in a triangular meet against No. 1 ranked Odessa and the Fatima Comets.

But considering everything that has happened between March and now, the Pirate wrestlers were just glad to be on the mat again.

With Lafayette dropping out of the dual meet due to COVID issues, Boonville faced off against a much improved Fatima team in the first go-around. The Comets won the dual in a close match 42-36. Meanwhile, in the second match against the Class 2 defending state champions, the Pirates fell to Odessa 48-24.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said he knew going in that it was going to be tough.

“Like all first matches, I thought we made some silly mistakes. This is a tough dual to judge our team on because whenever you throw them to the wolves like that, you can expect things like this to happen. I’ve told you earlier, the key to our season is to win the match we’re supposed to win. Not to make excuses but we didn’t have some of our best wrestlers on the mat tonight.

“Our returning state qualifier didn’t wrestle and our 138 pounder was out because he doesn’t have enough practices, so I had three guys out of the lineup that were starters last year. I know it looks bad but to me I knew there were matches we weren’t supposed to win, but the kids kept fighting. I think when you see us wrestle in two weeks, you will see a different team.”

To make matters worse, Boonville had three forfeits at 113, 120 and 138. Odessa had five opens out of 14 weight classes while Fatima had six opens.

Needless to say, it was a long night to say the least for the Pirates after finishing 0-5 in the opening match against Fatima.

Boonville scored all 36 points on forfeits against the Comets.

In the matches that were wrestled, Caleb Martin lost by a pin at 126 against Lucas Laux in 1:41. At 132, Will Stock lost by fall against Alex Even in 3:51. At 160, Tyson White was pinned by Blake Wiles in 8 seconds. At 170, Travis Dell lost by pin against Luke Schroeder in 4:49. Meanwhile, at 106, Hayden Mendez was pinned in 1:00 by Cody Strope.

Of the five actual matches against Fatima, Dell was the only wrestler that wrestled into the third period. Schroeder led Dell 3-1 after the first period and 6-2 after two before getting the pin in the third.

Hahn said even though some of the matchups against Fatima were less than favorable, it was only going to make them better going into districts.

“They have a state champion and a runner-up in their lineup so I knew it was going to be tough,” Hahn said. “I think the highlight in that match was Dell wrestling Schroeder. I really wanted to see Dell win that match. That guys good but I thought we made some silly mistakes. We had situations where I thought we could score, but we just didn’t get it done.”

In the girls match, Boonville and Fatima tied 12-12. In the only match not counting forfeits, Jordan Birk lost by pin against Skyla Schroeder in 1:09 in the 143 pound weight class.

As for the final match against Odessa, the Pirate wrestlers scored only one win with freshman Will Stock prevailing by a pin over Caleb Osburn in 59 seconds in the 132 pound weight class.

Hahn said that was a big time win for Stock. “Will is a first-year wrestler but here he is sticking it out against the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2 and No. 7 in winning,” Hahn said. “Will is a great athlete but he just hasn’t wrestled very much. He’s got that inner drive and he wants it.”

In other matches, Brayden McFarland lost by fall in 28 seconds against Shon Badder in the 145 pound weight class. At 152, Xavier Flippin lost by a 7-3 decision against Zane Palmer. At 170, Dell lost by fall against Gavin Gross. At 182, Ryder Comegys lost by fall against Bryce Palmer in 46 seconds. At 220, Landon Williams lost by fall against Gabe Airrington in 2:25. Meanwhile, at 106, Hayden Mendez lost by a 7-0 decision against landon Scarborough.

With two state champions in the lineup at 170 and 182 and another wrestler who placed in the top three at state last year, Hahn again said he knew it was going to be tough.

“They’re solid,” Hahn said of Odessa. “But I’m not going to turn any duals down because I think these matches will help prepare us for the end of the year. I’m a little disappointed but there were several matches where we had first or second year wrestlers on the mat. We made some silly mistakes but again this is a tough dual to judge our team. I saw a couple of good things but more than anything I was just looking for our wrestlers to go out and fight.”

In the girls match against Odessa, the Bulldogs defeated Boonville 30-12.

In the only match wrestled, Jordan Birk lost by fall against Madyson White in the 143 pound weight class in 1:49.

In the first dual of the night between Odessa and Fatima, the Bulldogs won 49-29.

Boonville will be back in action for another triangular at home against Warrensburg and Brookfield on Thursday, December 10 at 5 p.m.