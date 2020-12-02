Pirates win despite missing several key players against California

The Boonville Pirates basketball team made the most of the situation Tuesday night in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks High School.

With several players missing from the game as a result of being quarantined, the Pirates still had enough to beat the California Pintos in a No. 2 versus No. 7 matchup 70-38.

Although Boonville wound up winning by 32, Boonville head coach Mark Anderson said given the adversity that they’ve faced this week, this was a really nice win.

“I thought our guys played really hard tonight,, and I thought we showed great resilience and toughness,” Anderson said. “We were without several key players, but we had some guys really step forward. The fact that we were able to get a win while missing so many key players is probably a testament to how deep we think we are this year and how many guys we feel comfortable putting on the floor.”

Of course Boonville wasn’t the only team missing a few key players. Anderson said the Pintos were also without their best player, who was also quarantined. Anderson said right now the six varsity players and one assistant coach for Boonville on quarantine won’t be back until the second round of the Centralia Tournament.

Nonetheless, the Pirates went about business as usual against California while outscoring the Pintos in all but the fourth quarter. Boonville led 20-11 after one and 43-23 at the half. Meanwhile, in the third period, the Pirates held a 21-8 advantage to extend the lead to 64-31. Then, in the final period with a running clock, the Pintos rallied back with a 7-6 scoring edge.

Senior Charlie Bronakowski led five players in scoring for Boonville with 30 points. Luke Green chipped in 15 while Lane West and Kayle Rice added nine points each and Jackson Johns with seven.

Calen Kruger had the team high for California with 11 points.

Anderson said Kayle Rice really played well while moving into the starting lineup.

“Charlie had a terrific game with a 30-point performance and a big dunk in the first half that seemed to propel us on a run to open the game,” Anderson said. “Our press seemed to bother California, and we were able to generate some easy baskets off our press, sometimes in bunches-particularly on a night that we didn’t shoot it especially well from the perimeter. Luke Green also had a big game tonight with 15 points.”

The Pirates, 1-0, will now face a No. 3 Southern Boone team that put 104 points on the Versailles Tigers on Tuesday. The Eagles won that game 104-87.

Note: Anderson said Tuesday’s game had a Jeff City connection. Brad Conway, the coach at California, was the girls basketball coach at Jeff City High School at the same time that Anderson was the boys coach for the Jays.