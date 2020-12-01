Pirates place seven players on all-district football team for 2020 season

The Boonville Pirates football team had seven players recently selected to the Central Missouri All-District Football Team for the 2020 season.

While closing out the season at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-County Conference, the Pirates advanced all the way to the district semis before losing to the Blair Oaks Falcons for the second time this season.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said it shows the season his team had with all the postseason successes.

“We had two losses to a team that’s pretty dominant right now, so you could say it was a good year and team success equals individual success so hopefully we can keep it going,” Hough said. “Also, one of our losses we were able to avenge as the year went on. I’m just happy for the kids who made it but I’m sure they would tell you that it takes a team to reach those individual awards.”

Teams making up the Class 3 Central Missouri District were Boonville, Blair Oaks, Owensville, Salem, Centralia, Southern Boone, California, Osage, St. James and Eldon.

Boonville finished the selection process conducted by the media with two first team selections and six second team selections.

Senior Lane West and junior DJ Wesolak were both selected to the first team at defensive line. Wesolak also made second team at wide receiver along with Andrew Wiser at running back, Peyton Hahn at offensive line, Harper Stock at linebacker, Jamesian McKee at defensive back and Charlie Bronakowski at punter.

Hough said having Wesolak and West being recognized first team all-conference and all-district is very fortunate and the next step all-state and hopefully that holds true.

“I think DJ’s and Lane’s play this year speaks for itself,” Hough said. “The rest of the kids, Charlie was obviously a weapon for us on special teams and was a blessing to have on our team and what he just does for the program overall. Andrew is a kid as the season wore on his confidence grew and he turned into a really good back. I honestly don’t believe that his true potential has even been touched yet, so hopefully he continues with the opportunity to play and go from there.

“Harper was our leading tackler on our team and is just one of those kids that did everything we asked of him. Jamesian is another great athlete for us, who was a multi-sport kid that played multiple positions. He has a bright future ahead of him. Peyton is a kid that has been on second team on everything, but in my opinion and his teammates, we believe that he is a first team caliber player offensively and defensively. Hopefully that adds a little bit of fuel to his fire to motivate him to receive the recognition that he deserves.”

\West finished the season with a total 63 tackles with 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three caused fumbles, one interception and one blocked field goal.

As for Wesolak, the junior standout had 59 tackles along with 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. On offense, Wesolak finished the season with 20 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 187 yards on 21 carries and three scores.

Hahn also had a big season defensively with 44 total tackles with 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt.

As for Stock, who has led the team in tackles the last two years, the senior standout finished with a total of 87 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, four caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

As for McKee, the junior defensive back finished the season with a total of 18 tackles in eight games along with two tackles for loss and one caused fumble.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, Wiser led all rushers for Boonville with 846 yards on 128 carries and 14 touchdowns.

As for the punting by Bronakowski, the senior standout finished with 24 punts for 823 yards for an average of 34.3 yards per punt. Bronakowski also had a season long punt of 56 yards with five punts inside the 20.