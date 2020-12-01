Bass leads Lady Pirates in season opener against Versailles

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team left little doubt Monday night in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Lady Pirates outscored eighth-seeded Versailles in all four quarters for a 80-11 victory.

The Lady Pirates will face No. 4 Blair Oaks in the semifinal round on Wednesday, December 2 starting at 8:30 p.m.

Blair Oaks upended Hallsville in a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup 58-40. In other games, No. 2 Southern Boone defeated Eldon 54-25 while No. 3 California beat Osage 71-46.

With the game all but decided after one quarter, the Lady Pirates led Versailles 22-4 after the first eight minutes and then took a 50-6 lead into the half. Boonville also outscored Versailles 24-2 in the third period to extend the lead to 74-8. Meanwhile, in the final period with the starters on the bench, the Lady Pirates held a 6-3 scoring edge.

Boonville girls coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls did a lot of great things out in transition. “We had some stretches where we shot well and others where we did not finish around the basket,” Hunziker said. “We need to limit the negative stretches, especially against more elite teams. Defensively, we had great effort but need to be careful of too much reaching and getting players in foul trouble that need to be out on the floor. All 11 players that dressed got quality minutes tonight.”

Senior Jodie Bass led four players in double figures for Boonville with 21 points. Addi Brownfield chipped in 17 while Kourtney Kendrick added 15, Kennedy Renfrow 14, Alison Eichelberger nine and Abby Fuemmeler and Abby Pulliam each with two.

Bass also had three steals, two assists and two rebounds in the game for the Lady Pirates while Brownfield added six steals, five rebounds and two assists, Renfrow with 10 steals, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots, Kendrick five steals, five assists and two rebounds, Brooke Eichelberger four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Emma West two assists, two steals and one rebound, Pulliam three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, Alison Eichelberger three rebounds, one assist and one steal, Zoey Lang two rebounds and Fuemmeler with one assist and one steal.

As a team, the Lady Pirates finished the game shooting 57 percent from the field, 29 percent from the three-point arc and 56 percent from the foul line.

Versailles was led by Foley with six points.