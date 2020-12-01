Bunceton girls look to reload for the 2020-21 season

Fast and athletic.

That’s how Bunceton girls basketball coach Dustin Ray described the 2020-21 version of the Lady Dragons basketball team.

After finishing 18-8 overall and 4-0 in the Cooper County Activities Conference, the Lady Dragons appear to be back again for an encore under Ray with three returning starters and four other players that came off the bench in 2019-20.

“I believe we are going to be a fast and athletic team,” Ray said. “What we lost in size will hurt us in the paint, but our defense will be great. We had a great year last year but just came up short in the end. We lost two starters and my sixth man along with two solid guards.

Of course what Bunceton lost in experience in Ashlyn Twenter, Chloe Moser and Cara Bishop, Ray hopes to make up for in seniors Kelsey Watson, Maggie Wood and Madelynn Myers.

Watson and Wood both return after earning all-conference and all-district honors in 2019-20.

While playing the point guard position last year for the Lady Dragons, Watson averaged 8.8 ppg along with 3.0 apg and 2.7 spg. She also shot 41.2 percent from the field.

Ray said Watson played a ton of minutes, and made Bunceton the team they were last year. “She does a very good job of opening the floor up for her teammates and scores when we need her to,” Ray said.

Watson said the team has a lot to look forward to this season. “We lost some bigs in the center, but I think we will still find a way to score in the paint,” Watson said. “I really have no idea what to expect this year, but I think people will be impressed.”

Wood also returns with experience for the Lady Dragons after averaging 9.8 ppg along with 2.7 apg and 2.3 spg while shooting 31 percent from three point range.

Ray said Wood was the teams top shooter last year. “She was a deep threat, and really showed at districts,” Ray said. “I look for her to build from that and continue the flow on to this season.”

As for Myers, Ray said Madelynn is an extremely athletic shooting guard/forward. Myers averaged 4.9 ppg last season. “I believe Madelynn will be a huge impact player for us this season,” Ray said.

Myers also feels like the Lady Dragons are on track to have a good season this year. “Each person has their own strengths that is going to benefit us as a whole,” Myers said. “With our team being co-oped for two years, I feel as if all the kinks have been worked out and we really started to mesh together towards the end of last season.”

Other players that will see significant time on the floor this season for Bunceton are Madison Brown, Maddie Brandes, Paiton Williams and Kylee Myers.

Brown averaged 3.6 ppg as a freshman last year for Bunceton while Brandes came off the bench to average 1.5 ppg and 2.0 rpg.

Ray said each one of these girls will be extremely important in this season. “They will all play big minutes each night and two of them will have to fill some spots,” Ray said. “They all have the ability to be a huge part of our success.”

For a team that averaged 52.7 ppg along with 40.9 rpg and shot 37.5 percent from the field, 54.7 percent from the foul line and 23.5 percent from the three-point arc, Ray feels the Lady Dragons will once again be a contender in the conference because they return a lot of talented girls with experience. He said Jamestown and Calvary Lutheran will be tough because they really didn’t lose anyone.