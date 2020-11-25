Pilot Grove girls win season opener against Smithton

Marci Lammers led three players in double figures with 17 points as the Pilot Grove girls basketball team defeated Smithton 63-55 in the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Pilot Grove.

The Lady Tigers, 1-0 on the season, jumped out to a 41-16 halftime lead against Smithton but was outscored 39-22 in the final-two periods.

Grace Phillips had 12 points while Emma Sleeper chipped in 11, Natalie Glenn seven, Danae Lammers and Ava Hoff each with six and Leah Vollrath with four.

For Smithton, Lynnie DeHaven had 16, Ahlyna Cason 14 and Audree Ross with 10.

Smithton dominated the first half and Pilot Grove won the second half in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Pilot Grove.

Smithton led Pilot Grove 29-20 at the break but was outscored 29-26 in the second half.

Tom Tripp had 22, Derrick Shull 16 nd Logan McClain with 14.

For Pilot Grove, Hayden Krumm finished the game with 16, Bailey Quint 11, Bo Vinson nine, Logan Goehman five, Dade Christy four, Ian Sprick and Dalton Hazlett each with two and Dalton Reuter with one.