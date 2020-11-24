Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls prevail against OLLIS

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls junior high basketball teams made it a clean sweep against Our Lady of Lourdes on Monday.

While the girls seventh and eighth grade basketball team won against OLLIS 18-14 and 24-16, respectively, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys also prevailed by a score of 29-20 for the sweep.

The Lady Warriors seventh grade basketball team opened the game with a 6-0 lead after one against OLLIS but were outscored 5-2 in the second and 7-4 in the third to tie the game at 12-all. Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul outscored OLLIS 6-2 for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said the girls came out to play. “We had aggressive defense and limited the other teams ability to score,” Smith said.

Bella Imhoff had 14 points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist for Ss. Peter & Paul.

Ellie Nave finished the game with two points, two rebounds and one assist while Ellise Kirchner added two points and one rebound, Delaney Rowlett two assists and one rebound, Hillary James one rebound and one assist and Alyssa Brownfield with one rebound.

For the Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team, they trailed OLLIS 6-4 after one quarter and 16-8 at the half before rallying back with a 16-0 scoring edge in the second half for the come from behind victory.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said the girls got off to a slow start. “Our shots weren’t falling, but we kept at it,” Ronnfeldt said. “We picked up our intensity and finally started to see our shots fall.”

Mabry Caton had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul, who improved to 4-1, with nine points and one rebounds. Lillian Newham finished the game with eight points, four steals, one rebound and one assist while Kylie Imhoff added four points, one rebound and one steal, Mia Eckerle two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Lauren Thompson one point and one rebound, Becca Shaw two rebounds and one steal and Sophie Zoeller with one rebound and one assist.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they led OLLIS 7-6 after one, 11-8 at the half and 23-12 after three. OLLIS held a 8-6 advantage in the fourth.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a good game for everyone to be a part of. “Unfortunately, the final score doesn’t reflect how the game went overall,” Oswald said. “They anticipated passes, made great cuts, and was able to find themselves on the free throw line a lot.”

Clayton Schuster had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals for the Warriors. Zander Watring had six points, Cash Leonard five points, eight rebounds and one steal, Chase Litton four points, six rebounds and two steals, Brayden Viertel two points and four steals, Isaac Watring two points, two steals and one rebound, Wade Frederick three rebounds, Aden Rapp and Tyler Wassmann two rebounds each and Eddison Baker with one rebound.