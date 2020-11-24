New Franklin girls return all five starters from last year's team

If everything goes as planned, the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs basketball team will improve on its finish from the 2019-20 season.

After finishing 15-11 overall and 5-5 in the Central Activities Conference, the Lady Bulldogs look to be well positioned to increase their standing in 2020-21 with all five starters back under head coach Morgan Vetter.

“We had many young faces with no seniors last year,” Vetter said. “I thought the girls played very well and battled all season to improve themselves individually and as a team.

“This year, I think this group has the potential to build off of everything they accomplished last year and more. We had a great season of experience and good wins under our belt and as long as our season stays steady and healthy, I am looking forward to coaching a talented group of ladies who will accomplish great things.”

Vetter also knows that New Franklin will have its hands full when it comes to competing in the Central Activities Conference. Although the team averaged 45.3 ppg and 35.8 rpg while shooting 36 percent from the field and 52 percent from the foul line, Vetter said first and foremost the CAC for girls is always competitive.

“I look toward everybody being solid this year and fighting for a spot at the top,” Vetter said. “It’s hard for me to pick one team or multiple teams in the conference because everybody is so talented at different aspects of the game.”

Of course it helps when you have all five starters back from the previous season-two (Abby Maupin and Addy Salmon) of which earned all-conference and KMZU Dream Team honors in 2019-20. Maupin was also selected to the Central Missouri All-District Basketball Team by the media.

Maupin said it never gets easier, you just get better.

Other players that will join Maupin and Salmon this season for the Lady Bulldogs are Madelyn Chaney, Kristen Flick, Carly Dorson. Also returning from last year are Campbell Cooper, Kelsi Fair and Justice Singleton.

Key additions this season for New Franklin are Emma Rice, Dakota Clark and Alexia Sprick.

Of course it’s no secret that Coach Vetter will look to the five returning starters from last year, especially Maupin, who led the team in scoring at 13.7 ppg along with 7.7 rpg and 2.3 spg. Maupin also led the team in 2-point field goals at 46 percent.

“Abby is a big-time player for us,” Vetter said. “She is a great rebounder, scorer and overall good athlete. Every year she gets stronger and more confident.”

Salmon will also give the Lady Bulldogs a great one-two punch after finishing with 7.2 ppg along with 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg and 1.6 spg.

Vetter said Salmon is a great point guard and athlete. “Addy works hard and does her job well,” Vetter said. “Again, we look for her to build off of her success from last season.”

Other players who will play a key role for New Franklin is senior Madelyn Chaney. While averaging 5.7 ppg last season, Chaney also finished with 2.2 rpg, 2.2 spg and 2.1 apg. She also led the team in three-point shooting at 27 percent.

Vetter said Chaney will play the point guard position. “Madelyn will be our decision maker and hard worker,” Vetter said. “She has improved her game every year and has opened up her scoring ability from the outside.”

Vetter will also look to sophomore Carly Dorson, who returns for her second season after averaging 6.5 ppg along with 7.2 rpg while leading the team in free-throw shooting at 62 percent.

Vetter said Dorson has gotten much more stronger and confident. “I foresee her surpassing all of her statistical categories from last season,” Vetter said.

Kristen Flick also showed promise last year while averaging 5.9 ppg along with 6.1 rpg, 1.0 spg and 1.0 apg.

Vetter said this will be Flick’s third year as a starter. “We hope for big time rebounds and all the small things that make her such a crucial player on our team,” Vetter said.

As for Campbell Cooper and Kelsi Fair, Cooper returns after averaging 3.4 ppg along with 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg and 1.1 spg. Fair, meanwhile, averaged 1.0 ppg and 2.3 rpg for the Lady Bulldogs.

Vetter said Cooper will be a defensive threat. “Campbell does the little things that helps us be successfully,” Vetter said. “Gritty player. As for Kelsi, she will give us a strong post presence. The more she grows the more she trusts herself with the abilities she has.”

Vetter also mentioned Justice Singleton, who can play both post and guard. “Justice rebounds well and communicates well on the floor,” Vetter said. “As for Alexia Sprick, Emma Rice and Dakota Clark, they re all new to our team. They will add athleticism and length to our roster. They fill big gaps, where we need them.”