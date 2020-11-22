New Franklin boys prevail in season opener against Atlanta, girls lose

The New Franklin boys basketball team had no trouble picking up where it left off last year after finishing 27-2 on the season.

While hosting Atlanta in the season opener Saturday at the New Franklin gymnasium, the Bulldogs shook off the rust just in time to beat Atlanta in a closer game than the final score 55-42.

The Bulldogs, who returned just two starters from last year’s team under head coach Ross Dobson, had their hands full early on while playing Atlanta to a 12-12 tie after one period. New Franklin also led by just one (25-24) at the half after outscoring Atlanta 13-12. However, in the second half, New Franklin started to pull away ever so slightly by holding a 14-8 advantage to go up 39-32. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Bulldogs outscored Atlanta again by a six point margin (16-10) to win the game by 13.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said it was good to be able to coach a game and these boys were able to play today. “You can tell it was our first game of the season with turnovers that we can hopefully fix in the future,” Dobson said. “It was a good team effort on the defensive end today and we have a lot of room for improvement.”

Tanner Bishop led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 15 points. Tysen Dowell tossed in 14 while Tre Cowans added 11, Clayton Wilmsmeyer nine and Caleb Hull, Blake Evans and Tyler Jennings each with two.

For Atlanta, Landon Gilliland had 13.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they were less fortunate while falling to Atlanta 43-26.

\The Lady Bulldogs, playing without the services of head coach Morgan Vetter, who had to be quarantine, had two bad quarters against Atlanta and that proved to be the difference as the Hornets led 17-10 at the half and 30-21 after three quarters of play. Atlanta also outscored New Franklin 13-5 in the final period.

Bryann Magers had 15 points and Kyley Magers 14 for Atlanta.

For New Franklin, 0-1, Abby Maupin led all scorers with 10 points. Carly Dorson chipped in eight while Madelyn Chaney added five and Alexia Sprick and Justice Singleton with two points each.