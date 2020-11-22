LSE wrestlers triangular against Centralia, Versailles

The LSE Pirates wrestling team continue to get better while hosting its second dual of the season Thursday night at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

While facing both Centralia and Versailles, the Pirates finished with a combined record of 6-21.

LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock said overall he thought the the kids wrestled well. “We have a lot of first time wrestlers on the team and they are gaining a ton of experience and getting better every week,” Stock said.

Karina Armstrong was the only undefeated wrestler on the night for LSE while finishing 2-0. Gaige Davis, Raven Taylor, Alivia Bottoms and Patrick Taylor also finished the dual at 2-1. Other wrestlers competing for LSE were Cash Stock, Gabe Gander, Logan Turk, Ian Lammers, Joseph Hamblin, Alec Strait, Carlie Kusgen, Seth Thomas and Abi Evans.

The LSE Pirates wrestling team will compete next on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Osage.