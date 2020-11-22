LSE 8th boys prevail against Ss. Peter & Paul

The LSE Pirates eighth grade basketball team had two big quarters and that’s all it took to upend cross-town rival Ss. Peter & Paul Thursday night at the LSE gymnasium.

The Pirates, 2-3 on the season, jumped out to a 23-3 first quarter lead against Ss. Peter & paul and then matched the Warriors with four points in the second period to lead at the half by a score of 27-7. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, LSE once again had a big offensive display by putting up 17 points while holding the Warriors to three to extend the lead to 44-10. Both teams scored four points in the fourth quarter.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys played really well against Ss. Peter & Paul. “Our press was working well,” Walk said. “Our kids are starting to play together, which will help them in their upcoming tournaments.”

Evan Bishop had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pirates. Bishop also finished the game with two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.

Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in 15 points, six steals, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot while Max Rapp added eight points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot, Rend Devine, Jamal Franklin, Jacob White and Jonah Bailey each with two points and one rebound, Ashton Kluck also with two points, Gabe Mederios with three rebounds and one steal, Jayce Butner one rebound and Simon Grainger with one rebound.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, which dropped to 4-2 on the season, Brayden Viertel had five points and two steals while Clayton Schuster added three points and seven rebounds, Zander Watring three points and one steal, Isaac Watring three points, Cash Leonard two rebounds and two steals and Chase Litton with one rebound.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said LSE came out very aggressive compared to Ss. Peter & Paul’s energy. “They score early, which led to them pressuring us and it took the boys a while to adjust and run our press break,” Oswald said. “Unfortunately, once the press was broke, our shots wouldn’t fall. Rebounding was also a huge factor in our loss. LSE would get in better position and they came up with the majority of the rebounds. Last night’s game was an eye opener. This was our first big challenge and I believe we learned a few things about ourselves. We will take what we learned from this game and build from it.”