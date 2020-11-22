LSE 7th girls, Ss. Peter & Paul 8th girls win by identical scores

Who would have thought that both games Thursday night between the LSE girls and Ss. Peter & Paul Lady Warriors would end in a 25-23 score.

While the Lady Pirates seventh grade basketball team won its game on a last second shot in the corner by Karagyn Cooper in the last 10 seconds, the Ss. Peter & Paul girls prevailed in a different capacity with a big third quarter and a tight final period for the win.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the girls started out slow against Ss. Peter & Paul.

“We went into halftime down by seven and we all knew there was a lot of work that still needed to be done,” Sommerer said. “The girls focused and came together to outscore Ss. Peter & Paul in the last two quarters. Lorelai Hunziker came alive in the second half of the game by scoring 9 of her 12 points. It was a well fought game by both teams. We know we still have things to work on as a team, but our girls came together and fought for their first win of the season.”

Ss. Peter & Paul pretty much dominated the first half against LSE by taking a 14-7 lead into the half. And while LSE outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 8-6 in the third period, the Lady Warriors still led 20-15. However, in the final period, LSE rallied back with several big baskets by Cooper-one in particular-and Hunziker to naildown the victory.

Lorelai Hunziker had the game high for LSE with 12 points while Cooper chipped in eight, Effie Morris three and Rowan Stock with two.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said both teams showed up to play tonight. “I thought the girls played extremely hard, but turnovers cost us the game in the end,” Smith said. “LSE had some shots fall and we did not take many in the fourth quarter.”

Bella Imhoff led the scoring attack in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 11 points. Imhoff also had four rebounds and three steals. Kylie Imhoff finished the game with four points and six rebounds while Ellie Nave added four points, Mabry Caton two points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds, Lauren Thompson one point, two steals and one rebound, Delaney Rowlett one point and two assists, Addison Johnson two rebounds and Hillary James and Alyssa Brownfield each with one rebound.

In the eighth grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul led LSE 6-2 after first period’s end but was outscored 11-3 in the second quarter as the Lady Pirates took a 13-9 lead into the half. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Lady Warriors flipped the scoring with a 11-2 advantage to go up 20-15. Then, in the final period, LSE rallied back with a 8-3 scoring edge to cut the lead back to two.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said Sophie Zoeller did a great job defensively containing LSE’s big girl. “She worked her tail off and got her rattled,” Ronnfeldt said. “We worked the ball well during the first half and that gave us an upper leg. The girls worked hard all night and that won us the game.”

Lillian Newham led the Lady Warriors with 17 points. She also had five steals, two assists and one rebound.

Mia Eckerle finished the game with five points, two steals and one rebound while Riley Wilson added two points and one steal, and Reagan Wilson one point and one assist.

For LSE, Lorelai Hunziker had nine points while Le’Asia Bruce, Elly Rapp, Aaleigha Elbert, Kendall Rhorer, Hailey Platt, Karagyn Cooper and Effie Morris added two points each.

Coach Sommerer said the eighth grade girls came out strong in the first half against Ss. Peter & Paul. “Going into halftime we were up 13-8, but then Lillian Newham had a great third quarter for Ss. Peter & Paul by scoring 11 of her 13 points,” Sommerer said. “We know what we need to work on, and we look forward to our game against Osage on Tuesday.”