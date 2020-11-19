Ss. Peter & Paul boys prevail on the road against Heritage Academy

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team outscored Heritage Academy 21-2 in the first two quarters for a 45-6 win Monday night in Columbia.

The Warriors, 4-1 on the season, held a double digit advantage in all four quarters and led Heritage Academy 13-2 after one, 21-2 at the half and 32-4 after three. Ss. Peter & Paul also outscored Heritage Hills 13-2 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a good game to get everyone involved in. “Tonight gave some of the players to get involved and contribute more than normal,” Oswald said. “We were able to spread the ball and found the best opportunities for our team. We were aggressive defensively by forcing 18 steals. Every game is a blessing at the moment. We don’t know if or when the season will be cut short and the boys are taking every advantage to capitalize during this season by trying to make the most of it. We’ve had two games get canceled so far, which is horrible for all those involved. I am proud of these boys playing fearless, unselfish basketball.”

Clayton Schuster had the game high for Ss. Peter & Paul with 11 points. He also finished the game with five steals and three rebounds.

Isaac Watring chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and one steal while Zander Watring added seven points, two steals and one rebound, Cash Leonard six points, five rebounds and two steals, Aden Rapp five points, four steals and one rebound, Tyler Wassman four points, seven rebounds and two steals, Wade Frederick two points and four rebounds, Edison Baker two points and three rebounds, Brayden Viertel one point, two rebounds and one steal, Chase Litton seven rebounds and one steal and Grayson Esser with one rebound.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team rallied from a four-point deficit after three by outscoring Lange 8-4 in the final period last Friday against Lange.

The Lady Warriors, 2-1 on the season, trailed 19-11 at the half and 25-21 after three quarters of play before doubling up Lange in the final period.

Mia Eckerle had 16 points and two rebounds to lead the Lady Warriors.

Lilliam Newham finished the game with nine points, three steals and three assists while Reagan Wilson added two points and two assists, Riley Wilson two points and one assist and Sophie Zoeller and Becca Shaw each with one steal.