New Franklin boys win season finale against Glasgow

The New Franklin boys junior high basketball team closed out the season with a win on the road Monday night against the Glasgow Yellowjackets 23-19.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season at 7-3 overall, trailed Glasgow 10-6 at the half and 15-12 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 11-4 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys had a nice come from behind win tonight. “We didn’t play our best, but we kept fighting and came out on top,” Schlotzhauer said. “It was a win that I don’t think we would have gotten earlier in the year.”

Rylan Hundley led the scoring attack for New Franklin with 16 points. Lane Hackman chipped in four, Landon Shaw two and Xander McGruder with one.

Glasgow was led by Colton Sellmeyer with eight points.