LSE Pirates pick up sweep against Fulton

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams got off to fast starts Monday night in a sweep against the Fulton Hornets.

While the seventh grade boys prevailed against Fulton 55-24, the eighth grade boys won just as big against the Hornets by a score of 47-23.

The LSE Pirates seventh grade basketball team, 3-0 on the season, outscored Fulton in all four quarters and led 30-15 at the half and 47-22 after three quarters of play. LSE also held a 8-2 advantage in the fourth.

LSE Pirates basketball coach Curtis Walk said the boys played well tonight. “We moved the ball really well and ran the floor,” Walk said.

Jailyn Patel had a career night for the Pirates with 25 points along with 7 seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Braylon Ellison finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals while Darrin Leonard added four points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Brody Porter two points three rebounds, three steals and two assists, Zyren Mack two points nd four rebounds, Brad Norbury two points and one rebound, Logan Conz two rebounds, two steals and two assists and Aidan Meyers with one assist.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade team, who improved to 1-2, Walk said the kids played with a lot of intensity tonight. “They passed well,” Walk said. “We need to take care of the ball more when we get in tighter games.”

The Pirates never trailed in the game against Fulton and led 16-0 after one, 28-5 at the half and 42-9 after three quarters of play. Fulton outscored LSE 14-5 in the final period.

Cooper Pfeiffer led three players in double figures for LSE with 14 points along with five rebounds, five steals and two assists. Evan Bishop finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while Rhad Leathers chipped in 11 points, three rebounds, three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot, Gabe Mederios with four points and one rebound, Jamal Franklin two points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist, Jonah Bailey two points, Rand Devine with one point, two rebounds and one assist, Max Rapp three steals, and Jacob White one rebound and one steal.