LSE Lady Pirates fall on the road against California

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams dropped two games on the road Tuesday night against the California Pintos.

While the Lady Pirates seventh grade team fell to California 31-23, the LSE girls eighth grade team dropped a 52-23 decision against the Pintos.

In the seventh grade game, LSE led California 8-6 after first period’s end but was outscored 25-15 for the rest of the game.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the girls fought hard the entire game. “The girls have not been together very much since we were shut down for about two weeks,” Sommerer said. “The girls showed a lot of energy and grit through the whole game. Starting the third quarter, we were tied with California, so it was anyone’s game to take, but we came up short in the third and fourth quarters.”

Effie Morris had eight points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists to lead LSE.

Karagyn Cooper finished the game with six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals while Lorelai Hunziker added five points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, Maggie Schuster two points and five rebounds and Parker Johns with two points and two rebounds.

In the eighth grade game, California led LSE 29-7 at the half and 41-16 after three quarters.

Sommerer said the girls again fought hard the entire game against California.

Karagyn Cooper had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist to lead LSE.

Effie Morris tallied four points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists while Kendall Rhorer added three points and three rebounds, Hailey Platt two points, six rebounds and two steals, Le’Asia Bruce two points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Lorelai Hunziker two points, one rebound and one steal and Elly Rapp two points, one rebound and one assist.