LSE girls suffer losses on the road against Fulton

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams returned to the hardwood for the first time this season after a week layoff due to COVID-19.

In a road game Monday night at Fulton, the Lady Pirates fell in both the seventh and eighth grade games 46-33 and 44-31, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, the Lady Pirates trailed Fulton 13-6 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter to go up 20-13.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Fulton outscored LSE 12-11 to cut the lead to six at 31-25. The Lady Hornets also held a 21-2 scoring edge in the final period to win the game by 13.

Caira Simmons led three players in double figures for Fulton with 13 points. Kenzi Washington and Audrey Arnold each chipped in 12 points.

For LSE, Karagyn Cooper and Lorelai Hunziker each had 12 points for LSE while Rowan Stock added four, Parker Jones with three and Maggie Schuster with two.

As for the LSE Lady Pirates eighth grade team, they trailed Fulton 20-12 at the half and 35-16 after three quarters of play before rallying with a 15-9 advantage in the final period.

Audrey Arnold and Kenzi Washington each had 16 points to lead all scorers in the game for Fulton.

For LSE, Hailey Platt finished the game with 12 points while Le’Asa Bruce added nine and Elly Rapp, Kendall Rhorer and Lorelai Hunziker each with two points.