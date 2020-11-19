LSE 7th boys prevail at home against California, eighth grade loses

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team continued its winning ways Tuesday night at home against the California Pintos.

While entering the game undefeated after three games, the LSE Pirates seventh grade basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season by beating California 43-27.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell to 1-3 on the season by losing to the Pintos 47-39.

LSE seventh grade coach Curtis Walk said the defense stepped up and shut down some of California’s key guys tonight. “Our kids played really well,” noted Walk.

The Pirates never trailed in the game against California and led 9-5 after one, 26-7 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE outscored the Pintos 6-4 to win the game by 16.

Braylon Ellison paced all scorers and rebounders in the game for LSE with 26 points and seven rebounds. He also had two steals.

Jailyn Patel finished the game with nine points, three steals, three assists and one rebound while Darrin Leonard added four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist, Logan Conz two points and five rebounds, Brady Porter two points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, and Brad Norbury three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they led California 11-10 after first period’s end and 26-20 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the Pintos rallied back with a 11-7 advantage to cut the lead to two at 33-31. Meanwhile, in the final period, California outscored LSE 16-8 to win the game by six.

Walk, who is coaching in place of eighth grade coach Ryan Lyons, who is in quarantine, said the kids battled hard all night. “California knocked down a couple of huge shots in the fourth quarter,” Walk said. “We will get better at knowing situations and help defense.”

Cooper Pfeiffer had 14 points to lead all scorers in the game for LSE while Jamal Franklin chipped in 12. Evan Bishop, Ashton Kluck and Rhad Leathers each tossed in four points while Max Rapp added one.

Pfeiffer also had six rebounds, two steals and two assists in the game while Franklin had four rebounds and one steal, Bishop with nine rebounds and two blocked shots, Kluck with one rebound and one assist, Leathers with four rebounds, three steals and one assist and Rapp with two rebounds and one steal.