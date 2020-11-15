New Franklin girls finish 9-0 in junior high basketball

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team capped off a perfect season Friday night on the road by beating the Slater Wildcats 36-21.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they fell to the Wildcats 47-31.

While the Lady Bulldogs finished the season at 9-0 overall, head coach Morgan Vetter said this was a perfect season with a perfect team.

“They worked hard, finished strong, and overcame the odds all season,” Vetter said. “They have a bright future ahead and all of them contributed well all season long. Proud is an understatement.”

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game against Slater and led 12-4 after one, 23-11 at the half and 32-14 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period with the game out or reach, Slater outscored New Franklin 7-4.

Lili Chitwood led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 12 points. Emersyn Eads and KaBrea Fair each had five points while Brynn Belstle added three points and Tatum Hoover, Brooklyn Brown Lydia Burnett and CannaRassa Jennings each with two points.

For Slater, Madison Prysach had 12 points and Hannah Meyer with five.

As for the New Franklin boys, who dropped to 6-3 on the season, head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said he thought the boys really competed. “We just didn’t have the horses to compete with Slater’s size and speed,” Schlotzhauer said. “I was very pleased with how we competed, we just didn’t show up in the final period.”

Brandon Terrell had 12 points to lead all scorers in the game for Slater.

For New Franklin, Rylan Hundley had 25, Caden Schlotzhauer four and Landon Shaw with two.