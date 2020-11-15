LSE 7th Pirates upend Hallsville to go to 2-0 on the season

The LSE Pirates seventh grade basketball team pushed its season record to 2-0 by beating the Hallsville Indians in Tri-County Conference action Friday night in Hallsville 46-32.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell to Hallsville in a close game 57-51.

LSE seventh grade coach Curtis Walk said the boys came out and played really well. “We are forcing a lot of turnovers,” Walk said. “I’m really proud of how hard we play.”

Braylon Ellison led five players in scoring for the Pirates with 18 points. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and finished the game with four blocks, two assists and two steals.

Jailyn Patel added 14 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one blocked shot while Darrin Leonard had eight points, eight steals and two rebounds, Brody Porter four points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, Brad Norbury two points and one rebound, Zyren Mack with four rebounds and one blocked shot and Daquannis Chambers with one rebound.

The Pirates also finished the game, hitting 19 of 53 shots from the field for 36 percent and 8 of 18 from the foul line for 44 percent.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade basketball team, head coach Ryan Lyons said he was really hoping to get the first win of the season Friday night at Hallsville, but they came up short again.

LSE trailed Hallsville 30-17 at the half but owned the second half with a 34-27 advantage.

“Unlike our first game at Eldon, it wasn’t one player who beat us, but rather an aggressive and balanced team,” Lyons said. “In both of these losses, we have come out of the gates on our heels and made many first quarter mistakes, as well as being slow to make adjustments offensively. We found ourselves down by down digits pretty quickly. Unlike Eldon, who ran a zone the entire night, Hallsville ran man to man the whole night. I wondered how prepared we were to face a man defense; I found out.

“Even my starting lineup, who I thought knew our man offenses well, were not making cuts at the right time or were hesitant to take the ball to the rim when there was a lone or were timid to take the open shots when they were there. Despite our offensive difficulties, my boys played hard and improved man to man defense. And, in the second half they made a run at Hallsville and pulled within six points late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to get any closer.”

Lyons said in the second half the Pirates ran the offense much better, took it to the rim with authority and more than matched Hallsville’s aggressiveness on both ends of the court.

“If we would have had a couple more minutes on the clock, we would have won this game,” Lyons said. “We are improving and the boys are learning how to play together. Hopefully, we will get our first win on Monday at home when we play Fulton. I’m very proud of my boys competitiveness and coachability.”

Rhad Leathers led three players in double figures for LSE with 16 points. Leathers also had one rebound and one assist.

Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds and one assist while Evan Bishop added 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, Gabe Mederios with four points, Jamal Franklin two points, two steals and one assist, Ashton Kluck two points and one rebound, Max Rapp one rebound and Jacob White one steal.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 65 percent from the field and 60 percent from the foul line.