LSE wrestlers host four-team dual to open the 2020 season

The LSE Pirates wrestling team ventured into the 2020 season with open arms Thursday night in a four-team dual at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

Not knowing what to expect this season with such a young team, which is made up of mostly seventh graders, LSE wrestling coach CJ Zeller said it was awesome to get their first competition in and get the wrestlers much needed experience. “I was very proud of how hard our grapplers fought through their matches,” Zeller said. “We have a lot of room to improve and this experience will allow our squad to see first hand how important the basic fundamentals are.”

While competing against the likes of Mexico, Fatima and Eldon, the Pirates came away with a total of five wins on the night.

Maciah Collum was 1-0 on the night while Jack Hamblen and Patrick Taylor were each 1-1 and Gabe Gander and Logan Turk 1-2.

Other wrestlers competing in the four-team dual were Seth Thomas, Alivia Bottoms, Karina Armstrong, Myles Collum, Ian Lammers, Riley West, Cash Stock, Abi Evans and Dylan Rapp.

Notables from Zeller:

Ian Lammers had a hard fought loss that went to double overtime.

Patrick Taylor showed a lot of heart in his win by bouncing back from his loss earlier in the night.

Jack Hamblen was very impressive in how he was working his setups to take his shots in his first match win.

Gabe Gander probably had the toughest draw of the night, drawing very solid wrestlers. He picked up a win in his third match after going through those tough two early opponents from Fatima.

Logan Turk had a great bounce back win by pin in his second match. I was impressed at his improvement from the first match to the second match with him.

Maciah Collum beat our own Riley West. Those two work well together in practice and are great teammates. I have no doubt they will continue to push each other in practice as we go forward.

The LSE Pirates wrestling team will host another match on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Windsor gymnasium starting at 5 p.m.