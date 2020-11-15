LSE 7th boys win, eighth grade loses in season opener against Eldon

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team had a great start to the 2020 season Thursday night on the road by beating the Eldon Mustangs 35-18.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they had more of a struggle while falling to the Mustangs 51-37.

LSE seventh grade coach Curtis Walk said the boys came out slow for the first game. “We played really well in the second half,” Walk said.

After playing the Mustangs to a 6-6 tie in the first quarter, LSE came back and outscored Eldon 8-2 in the second period to lead at the half 14-8. The Pirates never looked back from that point on in the game while outscoring Eldon 21-10 in the second half.

Braylon Ellison finished the game with a double-double for LSE with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ellison also had three blocks in the game.

Jailyn Patel tallied 10 points, six steals and four assists while Darrin Leonard added four points, 11 steals and three assists, Brody Porter with four points and six rebounds and Brad Norbury with two points, four assists and three steals.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they trailed Eldon 16-6 after one and 28-13 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the Pirates rallied back with a 17-10 advantage to cut the lead to eight at 38-30. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Mustangs outscored LSE 13-7.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said although the Pirates lost, they learned much concerning what they need to do to win in the future. “It’s hard to know where you’re at as a team from just practice alone,” Lyons said. “Having said that, my boys played hard and with an increased intensity; and of that I am extremely proud. We are playing man to man exclusively this season (my chief goal is to prepare these boys for success at the high school level) and we have much to learn about it, especially helping each other in the half-court. Basically, one kid beat us and we did a much better job in the second half of slowing him down, but it was a little too late. The most exciting part of the game was our third quarter run-we outscored them 17-10. We made an adjustment at halftime to rotate our quickest and most aggressive defenders on their point guard. It threw him off a bit, and caused Eldon to take some poor shots and we capitalized on it. We got within nine points, but then Casey took over again and hit some big shots and free throws down the stretch.”

Casey had 33 of the team’s 51 points for Eldon.

For LSE, 0-1, Evan Bishop tossed in 12 points while Rhad Leathers added 10, Cooper Pfeiffer and Jamal Franklin four each, Max Rapp three and Ashton Kluck with two.