New Franklin girls upend Harrisburg in junior high basketball

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team entered Thursday night’s game against the Harrisburg Bulldogs a perfect 7-0.

After the game, the Lady Bulldogs were still perfect on the season at 8-0 after beating Harrisburg 40-10.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they also led from start to finish for a 36-17 victory.

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter said the girls came out and played aggressive on offense and were solid on defense. “We did a good job of staying patient on offense and running our sets,” Vetter said. “This was a big time win. The girls are one more game and win away from having an undefeated season, something they worked for and well deserving of.”

The Lady Bulldogs were definitely deserving on Thursday while leading Harrisburg 21-8 at the half and 33-8 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also held a 7-2 advantage in the final period.

As for the scoring in the game for New Franklin, Lili Chitwood finished the game with 15 points while KaBrea Fair tossed in 10, Brynn Belstle eight and Emersyn Eads and CannaRassa Jennings each with two points and Kayla Evans with one.

For Harrisburg, Jaidyn Stephenson tallied four points.

As for the New Franklin boys, head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys played much better in this game than the previous night. “We did a good job of competing against a much more physical team,” Schlotzhauer said. “That was a big change from the Fayette game. Hopefully, that physicality keeps up through our last couple of games.”

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game against Harrisburg and led 6-2 after first period’s end, 17-10 at the half and 24-14 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Harrisburg outscored New Franklin 17-12.

Rylan Hundley had the game-high for New Franklin with 19 points. Lane Hackman chipped in nine, Cade Schlotzhauer six and Maddox Thornton with two.

Rylee Robinson had the team high for Harrisburg with seven points.