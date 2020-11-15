Boonville lands 11 players on Tri-County All-Conference Football Team for 2020 season

To say that the 2020 season in the Tri-County Conference was an odd year would be a gross understatement.

With only one team in the TCC finishing the conference season and three teams with four games or less, the 2020 season will go down as “unfinished” by many coaches in the TCC.

Nonetheless, the Blair Oaks Falcons claimed the crown with an undefeated season at 6-0. Southern Boone, meanwhile, finished second at 3-1, followed by California at 4-3, Boonville at 3-3, Hallsville at 2-2, Osage at 2-4, Versailles at 0-3 and Eldon at 0-5.

Like many teams in the conference, the Boonville Pirates had one game postponed due to COVID issues on October 16. Although Boonville head coach Greg Hough has stated that he calls that game a win because the Mustangs forfeited, MSHSAA any contest not played due to COVID-19 (in any part), are considered no contest.

Boonville’s three losses in the TCC came against Blair Oaks, Southern Boone and California in consecutive weeks. However, the Pirates were able to avenge one of those losses by beating the Pintos in the opening round of the district playoffs 34-21.

Boonville lost to California in Week 5 by a score of 21-14. The Pirates also fell to Southern Boone in Week 3 by less than a touchdown 20-14.

As for teams still alive in the playoffs, the Blair Oaks Falcons throttled Centralia in the championship in the Class 3 District 4 Playoffs Friday night in Wardsville 60-14. As for Hallsville, the Indians won 36-14 over North Callaway in the Class 2 District 5 Playoffs.

Blair Oaks will play Lutheran North in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Wardsville starting at 1 p.m. Hallsville, meanwhile, will take on No. 1 ranked Palmyra on Saturday in Palmyra. Kick off for the game is 1 p.m.

The coaches in the Tri-County Conference also announced the 2020 all-conference team.

Boonville had a total of 15 players selected to either the first, second or honorable-mention teams on offense and defense.

Players heading the first team in the TCC were junior DJ Wesolak at H-Back on offense and Lane West, Wesolak and Jamesian McKee on defense.

West and Wesolak were both selected to the defensive line for Boonville was McKee was one of the top four defensive backs in the TCC.

Second team selections on offense were Andrew Wiser at running back, Peyton Hahn at offensive line and DaWan Lomax at both H-back and returner.

Second team selections on defense were Harper Stock at linebacker, Lomax at defensive back and Charlie Bronakowski at punter.

Honorable-mention all-conference selections were Saylor Marquez at offensive line and McKee at wide receiver.

On defense, Evan Gonzalez was selected honorable-mention all-conference at linebacker while freshman Ross Brackman was named to the team as a kicker.

Blair Oaks led the all-conference selections with 19, followed by California with 16, Boonville 15, Southern Boone 12, Hallsville 9, Osage 6, Eldon 4 and Versailles with 1.

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair was selected as the Offensive MVP in the TCC while Rylee Niekamp, also of Blair Oaks, was the Defensive MVP.

Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage and staff were named the Head Coach/Staff of the Year in the TCC.