Ss. Peter & Paul boys win on the road against St. Andrews of Tipton

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys junior high basketball team outscored St. Andrews of Tipton 17-12 in the first-two quarters and never looked back for a 37-27 win Wednesday night in Tipton.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, fell to St. Andrews of Tipton 56-17.

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys, improving to 3-1 on the season, outscored St. Andrews in all four quarters and led 8-4 after one, 17-12 at the half and 28-20 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Warriors outscored St. Andrews 9-7.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a solid game. “The boys did really well finding the best opportunities to score,” Oswald said. “I thought we played unselfish ball from tipoff to the final buzzer. We were able to break their full-court press the whole game, which led to easy points down low. Defensively, we switched things up quite a bit trying to confuse their offense. Clayton Schuster did exceptionally well down low. He, along with Brayden Viertel, were able to read the defense, which led to some passes over the top.”

Clayton Schuster had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Ss. Peter & Paul. Brayden Viertel finished the game with nine points and six steals while Isaac Watring added four points and one steal, Zander Watring three points, Cash Leonard two points, nine rebounds and two steals, Chase Litton seven rebounds and two steals and Tyler Wassmann, Eddison Baker and Wade Frederick each with one rebound.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team, they trailed St. Andrews 34-7 at the half and 46-13 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, St. Andrews outscored the Lady Warriors 10-4.

Delaney Rowlett had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with nine points along with three rebounds. Bella Imhoff finished the game with four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while Ellise Kirchner added two points, three rebounds and two steals, Addison Johnson with two points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Mabry Caton with six rebounds, one steal and one assist, Hillary James with five rebounds and Ellie Nave with one rebound.