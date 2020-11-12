Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls drop two games against St. Brendan

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls junior high basketball teams dropped two Monday night on the road in Mexico.

While the Lady Warriors fell to St. Brendan 32-25, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys dropped a heartbreaker by a score of 56-53.

The Lady Warriors, 1-1 on the season, outscored St. Brendan 25-17 from the second quarter on but had a terrible first quarter while being outscored 15-0.

St. Brendan led Ss. Peter & Paul 20-9 at the half and 26-18 after three quarters of play.

“We started out very rough,” said Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt. “We acted scared of their height in the first quarter. Once we finally started taking the ball at them and started playing, we made a nice run. Lillian Newham did a great job shutting down their ball handler and playmaker,” Ronnfeldt said.

Newham led all scorers in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 15 points along with four steals and two rebounds.

Mia Eckerle finished the game with six points and two rebounds while Sophie Zoeller added two points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist, Riley Wilson two points, two rebounds and one steal, Reagan Wilson two steals and one rebound and Becca Shaw with two steals and one assist.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they also got off to a sluggish start while trailing St. Brendan 23-12 at the end of one quarter. However the Warriors turned that around in the next-two periods while outscoring St. Brendan 20-12 in the second quarter to cut the lead to three at 35-32. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 12-9 advantage in the third quarter to tie the game at 44-all. Unfortunately for the Warriors, St. Brendan had the better quarter in the fourth by holding a 12-9 scoring edge for the victory.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a hard-fought game.

“Unfortunately, St. Brendan jumped out to a big lead at the start with a 15-0 run in the first quarter and we had to play catch up the rest of the game,” Oswald said. “They had two good shooters who weren’t afraid to shoot behind the three-point line. Offensively, we matched up well. Clayton Schuster and Brayden Viertel almost matched shot for shot with their shooters. However, free throws were our downfall as we missed 15 of our 25 attempts. I am proud how we fought throughout the game and never gave up, especially when they got an early jump on us. It’s tough coming back from such a deficit and making it a close game.”

Clayton Schuster had 22 points to lead all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 2-1, while Brayden Viertel chipped in 20 points.

Schuster also pulled down seven rebounds in the game while Viertel had two steals. Cash Leonard added six points, five rebounds and two steals while Isaac Watring had four points, two steals and one rebound, Grayson Esser one point, one rebound and one steal, Chase Litton nine rebounds and one steal and Aden Rapp with one rebound.