New Franklin girls remain perfect after seven games with win over Fayette, boys lose

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team continued its winning ways Wednesday night by beating the Fayette Falcons 21-20.

As for the New Franklin boys, they fell to Fayette by a score of 44-28.

The Lady Bulldogs, improving to 7-0 on the season, trailed Fayette 18-13 at the half but rallied back with a 8-2 scoring edge in the final two periods for the win.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a big-time win for the Lady Bulldogs. “I’m proud of this group,” Vetter said. “We have two more games and then our seasons a wrap, so I think the girls are ready to finish strong.”

Lili Chitwood had the high game for New Franklin with seven points. Brynn Belstle and Brooklyn Brown chipped in four points each while Cannakassa Jennings added three, Emersyn Eads two and Tatum Hoover with one.

Fayette was led by Melissa Innes with eight and Browyn Eubanks with seven.

As for the New Franklin boys, they trailed Fayette 14-10 at the half and 29-19 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Fayette outscored the Bulldogs 15-9.

The loss dropped New Franklin to 5-2 on the season.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said Fayette totally out-played the Bulldogs tonight.

“They were better on both ends of the floor and just much tougher than we were,” Schlotzhauer said. “The boys have been put in a tough situation by having no practice before playing these games basically, but we have to do the best we can with the given situation. Tonight, we didn’t give our best.”

Kaleb Friebe had 17 and Payton Oeth 11 to lead Fayette.

For New Franklin, Lane Hackman had eight, Rylan Hundley seven, Caden Schlotzhauer five, Haven Singleton four and Landon Shaw and Xander McGruder each with two.

New Franklin doubles up against Higbee

The New Franklin boys and girls junior high basketball teams had little trouble picking up where they left off before taking two weeks off due to COVID-19.

In a doubleheader against the Higbee boys and girls basketball teams on Monday in New Franklin, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-0 by beating Higbee 31-23 while the New Franklin boys prevailed against the Tigers 46-17.

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter said this was a good first win back from quarantine. “We’re still missing a few girls, but I thought they played tough and overcame the circumstances,” Vetter said.

The Lady Bulldogs definitely had a slow start against Higbee while playing the Tigers to a 5-5 tie in the first quarter. But it was pretty much all New Franklin after that as the Lady Bulldogs led 15-12 at the half and 26-14 after three quarters of play. Higbee held a 9-5 advantage in the final period.

Brooklyn Brown led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 12 points. Lili Chitwood chipped in nine while Brynn Belstle added seven, Natalie Caszatt two and Kayla Evans with one.

Marilynn Ritter had the high game for Higbee with nine points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they outscored Higbee in all four quarters and led 13-5 after one, 25-8 at the half and 35-13 after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs also held a 11-4 scoring edge in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said for being off for two and a half weeks, he thought the boys knocked off some rust as the game went along. “We had some silly turnovers and lapses on defense, but for the most part they went out and earned a win,” Schlotzhauer said.

Rylan Hundley paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin, who improved to 5-1, with 25 points. Caden Schlotzhauer chipped in nine points while Lane Hackman added four and Landon Shaw, Xander McGruder, Bacchus McGruder and Maddox Thornton each with two.

For Higbee, Landon Tuggle and Danny Jassen each had six points.