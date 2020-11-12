Boonville places 3 players on C2 D6 All-District Soccer Team

The Boonville Pirates soccer team didn’t have the kind of season they had hoped for in 2020.

But if you consider that Boonville played the No. 1 team in the district to a 2-0 game and knocked off fourth-seeded Kirksville 3-2 in the opening round of the district playoffs, it’s safe to say that the Pirates improved twofold at the end of the season.

Although the record doesn’t show it as Boonville finished the season at 2-13-1 overall, head coach Kaz Hazell said overall the group as a whole was a lot of fun to work with and had great attitudes every day they came out to practice and games despite their record.

“The boys returned every day to practice ready to work and that is all we can ask for as a staff,” Hazell said. “The two new coaches this season on staff-Kristofer Samuels and Alec Adair-were key in their development. They have made a huge impact with the boys. Towards the end of the season we could see a big improvement in their play as individuals and as a team.”

With no conference season to speak of since joining the Tri-County Conference, the Pirates did have three players recently selected to the Class 2 District 6 All-District Team for the 2020 season.

Junior Gage Allison was selected as a goalkeeper for the Pirates along with senior Jimmy Barbarotta as a forward and junior Austin Coleman as a midfielder.

While starting his first season at goalie, Allison gave up 55 goals in 12 games for an average of 4.6 goals per game.

Hazell said Allison played tremendously well the whole district tournament. “He was key for us in the back and making some big saves that could have been game changers,” Hazell said. “He is an aggressive keeper that is not afraid to come off his line and clean anything up in his box.”

Barbarotta, unfortunately, played his final game in the loss to Fulton but had a crucial goal in the first game of districts against Kirksville.

Although Barbarotta missed part of the season due to injury, the senior standout still managed to lead the team with seven goals.

“Jimmy is a player that can change the game at any time if he sets his mind to it,” Hazell said. “He has great size and is willing to shoot from distance and catch the keeper off guard.”

As for Coleman, Hazell said the junior mid was big-time all season and in districts as well.

Coleman finished the season with three goals and one assist for the Pirates.

“He was a hard worker in the middle and was constantly battling in the middle to give us chances up top,” Hazell said. “He played both sides of the ball well. On defense, he shut down of of Kirksville’s key players. He was key for us all season.”

Hazell said the Pirates will also miss the three remaining seniors-Trevor Firman, Kameron Desmond and Carter Stumph.

Desmond finished the season with three goals and three assists while Firman and Stumph each had one assist.

Hazell said Firman was a great leader and a role model for the younger players. “He was a versatile player for us and could put him anywhere we needed him,” Hazell said. “Trevor had great skill. He was a trustworthy player to have a part of the program over the past four years.”

As for Desmond, Hazell said he was a gritty player and always played with 110 percent intensity. “Kameron had great speed up top and caused problems for other teams defense,” Hazell said. “Kameron was key in the attack for us this season and will be tough to replace his position.”

As for Stumph, Hazell said he was attacking players for majority of his career until his senior year.” We decided to start molding him last year into a defender because he had the killer mentality,” Hazell said. “He was a rock for the back line.”

Moving forward to the 2021 season, Hazell said this off season the Pirates will look to get more open gyms throughout the winter.

“We will focus on getting stronger in the weight room, whether that is in advanced PE or after school,” Hazell said. “This off season is going to be extremely important for this group moving forward. The group improved a lot towards the end of the season and as a staff we hope to continue that growth.”