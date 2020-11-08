Pulliam named to Class 3 All-Region Softball Team

Boonville sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam was recently selected to the Class 3 All-Region Softball Team for the 2020 season.

While earning second team all-region for the Lady Pirates, Pulliam was also selected first team all-district and second team in the Tri-County Conference.

For the season, Pulliam finished 12-4 with an ERA of 3.169 in the circle for Boonville. The sophomore hurler pitched a total of 112 2/3 innings and gave up 78 runs-51 earned-on 105 hits and 39 walks while striking out 85 batters.

At the plate, Pulliam hit .286 with 14 hits in 49 at bats with 10 singles, three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

Pulliam finished the season with three multiple hit games, going 3-for-4 in the season opener against Wright City with two singles, one double and one RBI. She also scored one run. Meanwhile, in the games against Versailles and Marshall, Pulliam had two hits each. She had two singles and one RBI against the Lady Tigers and a double, home run and two RBIs in the win over the Owls.

In the circle, Pulliam had four games that stood out during the season. While all were wins, Pulliam gave up just one run on three hits and one walk in four innings against New Franklin while striking out 10 batters. She also picked up the complete-game victory against Marshall and surrendered no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight. Meanwhile, in the win over Versailles, Pulliam pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five. She was also the winning pitcher against Sedalia Smith-Cotton and gave up no runs on just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters in six innings.

Boonville coach Christie Zoeller said Pulliam is going to give 100 percent every time. “You can have great pitchers, but you’ve got to have somebody with that drive to really kind of lead you in that spot and Abby gives us that,” Zoeller said.