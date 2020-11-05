Ss. Peter & Paul boys win on the road against St. Pius X of Moberly

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team opened the 2020 season in winning fashion Wednesday night on the road against St. Pius X of Moberly with a 34-27 victory.

The Warriors, 1-0 on the season, trailed St. Pius X 6-5 after one period before rallying back with a 14-2 advantage in the second quarter to go up 19-8. Luckily, the seven point lead was enough as St. Pius X rallied back with a 19-15 advantage in the second half to cut the lead back to seven.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a good win.

“Defensively, we played aggressive and was able to anticipate passes and forced them to do things they didn’t want to do,” Oswald said. “Unfortunately, they were able to do the same thing to us from time to time with our passes. Brayden did a fantastic job defensively collecting nine (9) steals. Offensively, we need to do better executing our plays. One quarter we would run our plays well and then the next quarter we would try to modify them on the fly when they didn’t need to be. Cash Leonard had a great game at the free throw line, making 8 of his 11 attempts. Brayden was also solid from the field scoring 14 points as well. It’s still early in the season and these boys are getting used to playing with each other. I am looking forward seeing what they can do when they put a complete game together.”

Brayden Viertel had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 14 points along with nine steals and one rebound. Cash Leonard finished the game with 12 points, four steals and three rebounds while Clayton Schuster added six points, seven rebounds and four steals, Tyler Wassmann with two points and two rebounds, Chase Litton with four rebounds and one steal and Edison Baker and Wade Frederick each with two rebounds.