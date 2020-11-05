Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls prevail against Missouri Mavericks

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams had a great start to the 2020 season Tuesday night in Boonville.

While the Lady Warriors defeated the Missouri Mavericks 58-6, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys had to rally in the fourth quarter to win their game against the Mavericks 32-30.

Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said the girls came out strong.

Ss. Peter & Paul scored in double digits in all but one quarter and led the Missouri Mavericks 20-2 after one, 40-6 at the half and 46-6 after three quarters of play. The Lady Warriors also held a 12-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

“We set a goal not to get beat down the court,” Ronnfeldt said. “All six of our girls worked hard and we met this goal. They were aggressive on defense. Lillian Newham did a great job of seeing the court and anticipating passes. I am excited to see what this group is going to accomplish this season.”

Lillian Newham led the Lady Warriors with 37 of the team’s 58 points. She also had a team-high 10 steals and four assists along with one rebound.

Reagan Wilson finished the game with 12 points and three steals while Mia Eckerle had seven points, five steals, one rebound and one assist, Rebecca Shaw with two points, one rebound and one steal, Sophie Zoeller with three rebounds, three steals and one assist and Riley Wilson with two steals and one rebound.

For Missouri Mavericks, Gracie Davis tallied four points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they trailed the Missouri Mavericks 10-8 after first period’s end and 19-13 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the Warriors rallied back with a 12-9 advantage to cut Missouri Maverick’s lead to three at 28-25.

Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul outscored the Missouri Mavericks 7-2.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a hard fought game from the beginning.

“They (Mavericks) jumped to a 10-0 within the first four (4) minutes of the first quarter until we were able to get a run of our own towards the end of the first,” Oswald said. “The second quarter started off the same way. They would score early and would taper off, then we had a short run. The second half is when the momentum swung our way. We started anticipating passes and come up with multiple steals or they would throw the ball away. Brayden did a great job anticipating passes and pressuring their guards. As well as finding opportunities scoring. Chase also did a great job applying pressure.

“Clayton became more comfortable down low and came up with some timely rebounds. Cash was everywhere defensively forcing multiple turnovers. Collectively, this was a hard fought battle. I am very happy with the boys. They never gave up and believed in one another. The Mavericks are a good ball team. I am happy how SSPP handled themselves the entire time.”

Brayden Viertel led the Warriors with 11 points. Clayton Schuster chipped in 10 while Chase Litton added five, Cash Leonard four and Wade Frederick with two.

Schuster also pulled down seven rebounds in the game while Leonard crashed the boards for five, Litton, Frederick and Grayson Esser each with two and Viertel and Edison Baker with one.

Viertel also finished the game with five steals while Litton had two steals and Leonard with one steal.