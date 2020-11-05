Pilot Grove boys and girls drop conference games against Glasgow

The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior high basketball teams will look at Tuesday’s game against the Glasgow Yellowjackets as a lesson learned.

Not only for just the two losses against Glasgow but also for the slow starts that eventually led to defeats.

While the Lady Tigers fell to Glasgow 38-18, the Pilot Grove boys had an even bigger struggle offensively while losing to the Yellowjackets 49-20.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls struggled with Glasgow’s defense but they never gave up and kept fighting.

Glasgow outscored Pilot Grove in all but the fourth quarter and led 10-4 after one, 22-10 at the half and 33-12 after three quarters of play. The Lady Tigers held a 6-5 advantage in the fourth.

Layne Sanders had 22 points to lead all scorers for Glasgow while Kaleigh Smith added five and Kaitlyn Bean with three.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 1-8, Natalie Peterson had six while Nadeen Zeller, Claire Rentel and Brooke Lorenz chipped in four points each.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they trailed Glasgow 13-3 after one, 27-11 at the half and 39-11 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Yellowjackets outscored the Tigers 10-9.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said Pilot Grove was hit by COVID-19 quarantine while playing only with six guys. “My heart breaks for the way the season ended for the three boys from St. Josephs,” Fricke said. “We have to do our best to finish out the season.”

Preston Thies had 15 points and Zach Sayler 13 to lead Glasgow.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 2-8, Beau Walker tossed in 12, Garrett Oswald six and Luke Ellebracht with two.