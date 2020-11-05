Boonville, New Franklin and Pilot Grove place players on all-district softball team

The Boonville, New Franklin and Pilot Grove softball teams all had something in common for the 2020 season.

Although all three teams were competitive at times throughout the season, they all finished the season at .500 or less.

Boonville’s softball team closed out the season at 12-12 overall and 2-5 in the Tri-County Conference, but did advance to the championship in the district tournament before losing to state-ranked Centralia.

As for New Franklin, the Lady Bulldogs finished one game under .500 for the season at 10-11 overall but were three games over in the Central Activities Conference at 5-2. New Franklin also played for a district title but fell in the championship game against Harrisburg 9-6. Pilot Grove, meanwhile, was in a rebuilding phase under first-year coach George Monk. With only nine girls suited out for the 2020 season, the Lady Tigers still managed to go 4-14 overall and 1-6 in the CAC.

In the Boonslick area, 16 girls were selected to either the first or second team for the 2020 season. Of those 16, nine were listed on the first team while seven were named to the second team. The number of players selected was also split, with eight seniors and eight underclassmen.

Players selected to the first team were Abby Pulliam and Emma West of Boonville, Alexia Sprick, Kayce Hundley, Abby Maupin and Izy Matney of New Franklin and Marci Lammers, Kaitlyn Maggard and Grace Phillips of Pilot Grove.

Second team selections were Kourtney Kendrick, Alexis Trigg, Rachel Massa, Brooke Eichelberger and Daylynn Baker of Boonville, and Carly Dorson and Madeline Chaney of New Franklin.

The following is a brief on the players selected to the all-district team for the 2020 season:

Pulliam finished the season at 12-4 overall with an ERA of 3.169. The sophomore hurler pitched a total of 112 2/3 innings and gave up 78 runs-51 earned-on 105 hits and 39 walks while striking out 85 batters. Pulliam also hit .286 for the season with 14 hits in 49 at-bats with 10 singles, three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

Emma West, Jr.

West closed out the 2020 season with a .298 average with 25 hits in 84 at-bats with 13 singles, 10 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs. She also pitched 33 1/3 innings this season for the Lady Pirates and struck out 19 batters. West also started at third base for Boonville.

Kourtney Kendrick, Sr.

Playing shortstop this season for Boonville, Kendrick hit .301 with 25 hits in 83 at-bats with 19 singles, four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Alexis Trigg, Sr.

The starting catcher the last two years for Boonville, Trigg had perhaps her best season this past fall while hitting .292 with 19 hits in 65 at-bats with 17 singles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs.

Rachel Massa, Jr.

Massa completed her second season as the starting second baseman for the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team. While leading the team in hitting with a .378 average, Massa also had 28 hits in 74 at-bats with 25 singles, two doubles, one triple and nine RBIs.

Brooke Eichelberger, Sr.

Starting at first base for Boonville the last two seasons, Eichelberger finished closed out the 2020 campaign hitting .228 with 18 hits in 79 at bats with 14 singles, two doubles, one triple, one home run and 10 RBIs.

Daylynn Baker, Sr.

As a two-year starter in center field for the Lady Pirates, Baker finished the season hitting .268 with 22 hits in 82 at bats with 11 singles, five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

New Franklin senior Alexia Sprick finished the 2020 season with a record of 9-7 in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. While pitching a total of 102 innings this past season, Sprick gave up 95 runs-55 earned-on 102 hits and 51 walks while striking out 56 batters for an ERA of 4.53. The senior standout also hit .361 with 22 hits in 61 at bats with 16 singles, six doubles and 23 RBIs.

Kayce Hundley, Sr.

As the starting catcher this past season for the Lady Bulldogs, Hundley finished the season hitting .394 with 26 hits in 66 at bats with 15 singles, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs and 28 RBIs.

Abby Maupin, Jr.

Maupin led the Lady Bulldogs in hitting this past season while batting .469 with 30 hits in 64 at bats with 16 singles, eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Maupin was also called upon to throw a few innings this season for New Franklin. After Sprick and Sophia Held in innings pitched, Maupin threw 8 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Izy Matney, Sr.

As the starting third baseman this past season for New Franklin, Matney finished the season hitting .412 with 28 hits in 68 at bats with 20 singles, eight doubles and 14 RBIs.

Carly Dorson, So.

In only her second season at New Franklin, Dorson came into her own in 2020 while finishing with a .327 clip with 18 hits in 55 at bats with 14 singles, four doubles and nine RBIs while playing outfield.

Madelyn Chaney, Sr.

Before a season-ending injury sidelined Chaney, the senior outfielder appeared in four games for the Lady Bulldogs and hit .125 with one hit in 8 at bats with one single and two RBIs.

As the starting shortstop for the Lady Tigers, Phillips was also in the top three in hitting while finishing the season with a .333 clip with 14 hits in 42 at bats with 13 singles, one double and six RBIs. Phillips also pitched eight innings for Pilot Grove and finished 0-2 with six strikeouts.

Marci Lammers, So.

Lammers did it with both her arm and bat this season for the Lady Tigers. While finishing with a .327 clip with 16 hits in 49 at bats, Lammers also had 13 singles, one double, two triples and five RBIs. In the circle this past season for Pilot Grove, Lammers pitched a total of 82 innings and struck out 88 batters.

Kaitlyn Maggard, So.

As the starting third baseman this past season for Pilot Grove, Maggard led the Lady Tigers in hitting with a .423 clip with 22 hits in 52 at bats with 14 singles, five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 21 RBIs.