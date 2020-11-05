Boonville drops semifinal game against top-seeded Fulton, 2-0

After knocking off No. 4 Kirksville 3-2 in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament Saturday at Moberly, the Boonville Pirates soccer team was hoping to extend its season for at least two more days.

However, the top-seeded Fulton Hornets had other plans while escaping with a 2-0 win over the upset-minded Pirates.

While the loss closed out Boonville’s season at 2-13-1 overall, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys played a well fought game against Fulton.

“We were unable to shut down their only key player (No. 11-Jayden Ayers) up top,” Hazell said. “We held our own in the first half and kept them scoreless up until the last minute. Fulton had found their first goal in the last minute of the half. The boys created some chances up top but did not find the net the first half. In the second half, Fulton scored again to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute. The boys kept fighting to the last whistle. They left everything out on the field and showed a lot of heart. This group was gritty all season long. They showed up every day with great attitudes and ready to work.”

In the second semifinal game, No. 3 Moberly knocked off No. 2 Mexico in double overtime 2-1.

Fulton and Moberly were scheduled to play for the title on Thursday, Nov. 5. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 10 against the winner of District 5-6.

Although the Hornets wound up winning by a shutout, Boonville gave Fulton everything they wanted and more for the first 39 minutes. However, with 32 seconds left in the half, Fulton’s Jayden Ayers found the back of the net to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

The second half was also back and forth until the 49 minute mark when Christian Mahoro squeezed a shot past Boonville goalie Gage Allison to extend the lead to 2-0.

Boonville and Fulton played a game of keep away after that with neither team able to find the net.

Both the Pirates and Hornets also finished the game with 17 shot attempts. The only difference is that Fulton had 11 shots on goal compared to six for Boonville.

As for Allison, the junior goalkeeper had another outstanding game with 23 saves on the night.

Boonville finished the game with eight fouls while Fulton had five fouls.