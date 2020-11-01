Boonville High School humanities students raise money for food bank
Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News
Humanities students at Boonville High School raised nearly $1,000 to give to the food bank and local families in need Saturday during the Haunted Halloween Hustle.
Results of the race are as follows:
13 and Under
1st in division and overall- Olivia Dilse 28:33
2nd- Hilary James 33:55
3rd- Austin Espie 45: 47
13 to 20
1st in division second overall- Ross Brackman 29:11
2nd and tied for 3rd overall- Kourtney Kendrick 30:30
3rd- Kayla Meier 37:32
20 to 35
1st- Mallory Espie 45:35
2nd- Mariah Smith 50:22
3rd- Leah Vollmer 50:42
35 to 50
1st- Jesse Rohrbach 41:15
2nd- Kelly Rohrbach 41:50
3rd- Tina Smith 50:42
50 and Up
1st and tied for 3rd overall- Kathleen Kendrick 30:30
2nd- Anita Keene 44:44
3rd- Karen Neiterjohn 57:56