Tracy finishes 10th at Class 1 District 4 Cross-Country Meet

Prairie Home junior Savanna Tracy made history Saturday at the Class 1 District 4 Cross-Country Meet at Linn High School.

By finishing 10th out of 34 runners in a time of 24:14.80, Tracy became the first female runner in Prairie Home history to qualify for state in cross-country.

Of course nobody was going to catch Smithton sophomore Riley Bryan, who captured first in a time of 19:27.60. Bryan won by almost three minutes against Maddie Homfeldt of Calvary Lutheran-who finished second in a time of 22:23.00.

Harrisburg girls won the team title with 33 points while Smithton finished second with 38 points and Calvary Lutheran third with 52 points.

As for the Prairie Home boys, Allen Haslag just missed out on qualifying after finishing 17th in a time of 21:52.70. Landon Case finished 28th overall out of 36 runners in a time of 24:46.60.

Calvary Lutheran boys captured the team championship with 23 points while Vienna finished second with 62 points, Smithton third with 70 points and Green Ridge fourth with 73 points.

The Class 1 girls cross-country championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Gans Creek Cross-Country Course in Columbia starting at 1:30 p.m.