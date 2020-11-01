Boonville knocks off Kirksville 3-2 in district opener

The Boonville Pirates soccer team did all the right things Saturday in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament at Moberly.

In a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup, the Pirates proved to be the better team against the Kirksville Tigers while securing a 3-2 win.

Boonville, 2-12-1 on the season, will now face top-seeded Fulton in the semifinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Moberly High School starting at 5 p.m. In the other semifinal game, No. 2 Mexico will take on No. 3 Moberly at 7 p.m.

Boonville Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the Pirates answered with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game while Kirksville answered back with two goals in the first half.

“Our offense gave the Tiger defense a lot of problems in the first half,” Hazell said. “In the second half, the boys held their own by not allowing any goals in the half. Gage Allison made some outstanding saves that helped keep our lead. The boys were able to weather the storm and work together as a group. This was a well fought game by both teams.”

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Senior Jimi Barbarotta got the Pirates on the board first with an unassisted goal at the 6 minute mark. Austin Coleman then found the back of the net on an assist from Kameron Desmond at the 8 minute mark to extend the lead to 2-0. Then, to finish the scoring for Boonville, Isaac Marriott found the net again on an unassisted goal at the 10 minute mark.

Kirksville battled back after that with two straight goals at the 11 and 28 minute mark to cut Boonville’s lead to one at 3-2.

The second half was played with neither team finding the back of the net for 40 minutes.

The Pirates finished the game with 25 shot attempts and four shots on goal while Kirksville had 20 shot attempts and seven shots on goal.

Junior goalie Gage Allison, meanwhile, finished the game with 16 saves.

The winner of the Boonville-Fulton match will advance to the championship on Thursday, Nov. 5. The match will begin at 6 p.m.