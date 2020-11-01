Boonville's season comes to an end in C3 D4 CC Meet

Boonville boys and girls cross-country coach Melissa Baker had one word to describe Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 Meet at Linn High School: disappointing.

While the Boonville boys and girls failed to qualify a runner for the state championships, Baker said she was still really proud of the season by the team.

“They’ve had some really great accomplishments this year and they’ve all had celebrations,” Baker said. “They’ve had personal bests and season bests, so I look forward to them working hard in the offseason, getting stronger and being ready to come back in track in the spring and then cross-country again next fall.”

The Pirates definitely couldn’t complain about the weather. At race time in Class 3, the runners were treated to 50-plus temperatures and sunny skies.

With the girls going first in the race, senior Daylynn Baker led Boonville by placing 32nd out of 49 runners in a time of 24:42.40. Emily Gibson, meanwhile, placed 33rd in a time of 24:51.60, followed by Alison Eichelberger in 37th place in a time of 25:45.30, Hailee Williams in 38th place in a time of 25:48.20 and Jordan Birk in 47th place in a time of 31:06.40.

Mekayla Gibson of Owensville had the fastest time in the girl’s race in a time of 19:53.80.

In the team standings, Southern Boone captured first with 44 points. Father Tolton finished second with 50 points, followed by Fatima with 88, Blair Oaks with 96, Owensville with 99, Cuba with 139 and Boonville with 171.

Baker said she was really happy with the way the girls came out. “I felt like they came out strong and were being really competitive at the beginning,” Baker said. “This whole week we’ve talked about being strong during that second mile, and I think again when they got back on that rough part of the course the top runners started king of pulling away from them. Alison Eichelberger fell so that was actually the turning point in the race for her because she was leading our girls at the time. Once she was down for a little bit the other runners passed her and it was hard for her to get up and get going again. I thought Hailee Williams also started out strong. The girls just didn’t have what it takes to run their PR today.”

As for the Boonville boys, Brayden McFarland finished in 37th place out of 49 runners in a time of 22:13.70. Hayden Alley, meanwhile, placed 40th in a time of 22:45.30 while Hayden Williams came in 41st place in a time of 22:53.90.

Connor Burns of Southern Boone had the winning time in the boy’s race in 17:01.40.

Baker said the boys came out with the same goal in their race. “We talked all week about running a PR, working hard on that second mile and just being able to finish and hold on for that third mile,” Baker said. “It just wasn’t in the cards today.”

Baker said she knew it would be tough for both the boys and girls to get anyone through to state.

“I knew getting anyone in the top 15 would be really hard, but I’m disappointed in the time a little bit for as hard as I feel like the kids have worked all season,” Baker said. “I don’t feel like it’s a true reflection of the 5K that they can really run, but like I said all season, it’s in their head and it’s a mental game and they have to overcome that mental toughness."

Fatima boys captured the team championship with 23 points. Blair Oaks finished second with 52 points, followed by Southern Boone with 91, Owensville with 103, California with 124, St. James with 126 and Salem with 160.