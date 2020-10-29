Pilot Grove falls to Glasgow in CAC Tournament

Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball coach Aly Wessing couldn’t have asked for anymore from the Lady Tigers while playing Glasgow to ties in the first and fourth quarter.

It’s what happened in the second and third periods that will forever leave Wessing baffled as the Lady Yellowjackets outscored Pilot Grove in two quarters 20-6 for a 34-20 victory.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell to Glasgow 45-15.

The Lady Tigers, 1-7 on the season, trailed Glasgow 15-7 at the half and 23-9 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 11-11 tie in the final period.

Layne Sanders had the game-high for Glasgow with 14 points. Kaitlyn Bean chipped in seven while Kaylyn Campbell added five.

For Pilot Grove, Brooke Lorenz had 11, Nadeen Zeller three and Cloey Tavenner, Katie Fenical and Harlei Kammerich each with two.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they had a slow start against Glasgow while trailing the Yellowjackets 16-3 after one, 22-6 at the half and 34-11 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Glasgow outscored the Tigers 11-4.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said even though it was a lopsided game, he was very pleased with the effort he saw out of the boys. “We never once looked up at the score board and let it effect us,” Fricke said. “They played hard the entire time. Glasgow is one of the bigger and faster squads that we will see all year. I believe we handled ourselves well. One area of improvement that we will focus on in practice moving forward is our defensive rebounding. Will have them run through a few box out drills.”

Zach Sayler and Preston Thies each had 11 points to lead all scorers for Glasgow.

Pilot Grove, who dropped to 2-7 on the season, was led by Beau Walker with 12 points, Jacob Wade with two and Weston Rentel with one.