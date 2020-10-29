Media Football Rankings released in Classes 1-6

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. **Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.** First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. De Smet (10), 2-0, 100, 1

2. C.B.C., 3-1, 90, 3

3. Liberty, 8-1, 75, 4

4. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 64, 2

5. Francis Howell, 7-1, 62, 5

6. Rockhurst, 5-3, 46, 6

7. Liberty North, 6-2, 31, 9

8. Holt, 7-1, 29, 10

9. Nixa, 7-2, 23, 7

10. Marquette, 3-1, 18, 8

Also receiving votes: Fox (7-1), 11; Lee’s Summit West (6-3), 1.

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (8), 8-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City, 8-1, 88, 2

3. Jackson (2), 9-0, 85, 3

4. Battle, 6-1, 68, 4

5. Platte County, 8-1, 57, 5

6. Fort Zumwalt North, 8-1, 49, 6

7. Grain Valley, 8-1, 43, 8

8. Belton, 7-1, 26, 7

9. Park Hill South, 7-2, 20, NR

10. Chaminade, 2-1, 8, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Farmington.

Also receiving votes: Farmington (7-2), 7; Raytown (6-3), 1; Washington (8-1), 1.

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Helias (10), 9-0, 100, 1

2. Moberly, 7-1, 85, 3

3. Festus, 8-1, 68, 5

4. Bolivar, 7-2, 66, 7

T5. Smithville, 7-2, 57, 6

T5. West Plains, 8-1, 57, 2

7. Hannibal, 6-2, 55, 4

8. Warrensburg, 6-1, 31, 8

9. Logan-Rogersville, 7-2, 18, NR

10. Lincoln College Prep, 6-2, 10, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Harrisonville.

Also receiving votes: Harrisonville (6-3), 2; MICDS (3-0), 1.

1. Lutheran North (10), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Valle Catholic, 9-0, 87, 2

3. Odessa, 8-0, 80, 3

4. Blair Oaks, 8-1, 72, 4

5. Kennett, 9-0, 54, 6

6. Centralia, 7-1, 46, 5

7. St. Mary’s: St. Louis, 2-1, 37, 7

8. Cassville, 7-2, 26, 9

T9. Maryville, 6-3, 13, T9

T9. Richmond, 7-1, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. T9 Oak Grove.

Also receiving votes: Oak Grove (5-1), 11; Park Hills Central (8-1), 7; Southern Boone (5-3), 3; St. Clair (7-0), 1.

1. Palmyra (8), 9-0, 98, 1

2. Lamar (2), 7-1, 90, 2

3. Lutheran: St. Charles, 5-1, 78, 3

4. St. Pius X: Kansas City, 8-0, 74, 4

5. Butler, 8-0, 54, 6

6. Lafayette County, 7-2, 44, 7

7. Lexington, 8-1, 40, 5

8. Duchesne, 7-1, 31, 8

9. Monroe City, 7-2, 30, 9

10. Liberty: Mountain View, 7-2, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Clark County.

Also receiving votes: Bowling Green (6-3), 2; Kelly (7-2), 1.

1. Mid-Buchanan (10), 9-0, 100, 1

2. Hayti, 8-0, 88, 2

3. Thayer, 7-1, 82, 3

4. Windsor, 9-0, 68, 4

5. Marionville, 9-0, 57, 5

6. Marceline, 8-1, 40, 7

7. Skyline, 8-1, 39, 6

8. Milan, 8-1, 27, 8

9. East Buchanan, 5-3, 21, 9

10. Westran, 8-1, 13, 10

Also receiving votes: Adrian (8-1), 10; Lockwood (7-1), 5.