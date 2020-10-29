Media Football Rankings released in Classes 1-6
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. **Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.** First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. De Smet (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. C.B.C., 3-1, 90, 3
3. Liberty, 8-1, 75, 4
4. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 64, 2
5. Francis Howell, 7-1, 62, 5
6. Rockhurst, 5-3, 46, 6
7. Liberty North, 6-2, 31, 9
8. Holt, 7-1, 29, 10
9. Nixa, 7-2, 23, 7
10. Marquette, 3-1, 18, 8
Also receiving votes: Fox (7-1), 11; Lee’s Summit West (6-3), 1.
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (8), 8-0, 97, 1
2. Webb City, 8-1, 88, 2
3. Jackson (2), 9-0, 85, 3
4. Battle, 6-1, 68, 4
5. Platte County, 8-1, 57, 5
6. Fort Zumwalt North, 8-1, 49, 6
7. Grain Valley, 8-1, 43, 8
8. Belton, 7-1, 26, 7
9. Park Hill South, 7-2, 20, NR
10. Chaminade, 2-1, 8, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Farmington.
Also receiving votes: Farmington (7-2), 7; Raytown (6-3), 1; Washington (8-1), 1.
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Helias (10), 9-0, 100, 1
2. Moberly, 7-1, 85, 3
3. Festus, 8-1, 68, 5
4. Bolivar, 7-2, 66, 7
T5. Smithville, 7-2, 57, 6
T5. West Plains, 8-1, 57, 2
7. Hannibal, 6-2, 55, 4
8. Warrensburg, 6-1, 31, 8
9. Logan-Rogersville, 7-2, 18, NR
10. Lincoln College Prep, 6-2, 10, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Harrisonville.
Also receiving votes: Harrisonville (6-3), 2; MICDS (3-0), 1.
1. Lutheran North (10), 3-0, 100, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 9-0, 87, 2
3. Odessa, 8-0, 80, 3
4. Blair Oaks, 8-1, 72, 4
5. Kennett, 9-0, 54, 6
6. Centralia, 7-1, 46, 5
7. St. Mary’s: St. Louis, 2-1, 37, 7
8. Cassville, 7-2, 26, 9
T9. Maryville, 6-3, 13, T9
T9. Richmond, 7-1, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. T9 Oak Grove.
Also receiving votes: Oak Grove (5-1), 11; Park Hills Central (8-1), 7; Southern Boone (5-3), 3; St. Clair (7-0), 1.
1. Palmyra (8), 9-0, 98, 1
2. Lamar (2), 7-1, 90, 2
3. Lutheran: St. Charles, 5-1, 78, 3
4. St. Pius X: Kansas City, 8-0, 74, 4
5. Butler, 8-0, 54, 6
6. Lafayette County, 7-2, 44, 7
7. Lexington, 8-1, 40, 5
8. Duchesne, 7-1, 31, 8
9. Monroe City, 7-2, 30, 9
10. Liberty: Mountain View, 7-2, 8, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Clark County.
Also receiving votes: Bowling Green (6-3), 2; Kelly (7-2), 1.
1. Mid-Buchanan (10), 9-0, 100, 1
2. Hayti, 8-0, 88, 2
3. Thayer, 7-1, 82, 3
4. Windsor, 9-0, 68, 4
5. Marionville, 9-0, 57, 5
6. Marceline, 8-1, 40, 7
7. Skyline, 8-1, 39, 6
8. Milan, 8-1, 27, 8
9. East Buchanan, 5-3, 21, 9
10. Westran, 8-1, 13, 10
Also receiving votes: Adrian (8-1), 10; Lockwood (7-1), 5.