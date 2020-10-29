Boonville places four players on all-district volleyball team

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team didn’t win the battle when it comes to Wednesday night’s championship game against Odessa in the Class 3 District 14 Tournament at Odessa.

However, the Lady Pirates did have four players selected to the all-district team.

Addi Brownfield and Kennedy Renfrow were both selected to the first team for Boonville while Madison Smith and Jodie Bass were both second team selections.

Odessa won in three straight sets against Boonville 15-25, 9-25 and 16-25.

Other first team selections were Emma Austin, Cali Meierarend and Brooke Geary of Odessa, Autumn Hearn of Oak Grove and Lauryn Bonar of Sweet Springs.

Joining Smith and Bass on the second team were Destiny Valentine, Kearlyn Wilkinson and Mackenzie Heldenbrand of Oak Grove, Madisyn Ellis of Odessa and Adrien Martens of St. Paul’s Lutheran in Concordia.

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team had its season come to a close Tuesday night in the Class 1 District 12 Tournament at Otterville by losing to top-seeded New Haven in three straight sets 8-25, 5-25 and 8-25.

The Lady Dragons closed out the season at 1-13-1.