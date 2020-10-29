Boonville falls to Odessa in three sets in Class 3 District 14 championship game

It wasn’t meant to be Wednesday night for the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team.

Facing the top-seeded Odessa Bulldogs for the title in the Class 3 District 14 Tournament at Odessa, the Lady Pirates couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively while falling in three straight sets 15-25, 9-25 and 16-25.

Boonville closed out the season at 15-10 overall.

“This didn’t end the way we wanted,” said Boonville coach Dina Herzog. “I’ve watched this team grow and work hard to achieve goals we set. We played well at times tonight but our inconsistency against a good team shortened our season. Our offense had trouble scoring and defense couldn’t withstand Odessa’s threat at the net. Our seniors were such great leaders all season. I’m proud of their contribution.”

Odessa, 15-3 on the season, will now face the winner of Maryville-Savannah-the winner of District 16-on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the site of the District 15 winner.

Needless to say, the match between Boonville and Odessa had the makings of another five-set thriller between two evenly matched teams on paper.

The first set was true to form as Boonville and Odessa played to five ties at 1-1, 3-3, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8. Only one point also separated the two teams at 14-13 with the Lady Bulldogs leading. However a string of errors paved the way for Odessa to reel off five unanswered points to go up 19-13-a lead they would never relinquish for the rest of the match.

Odessa picked up where they left off in the second set by reeling off three straight points. But again the Lady Pirates battled to tie the set at 4-all and even took the lead at 6-5 after a hit out of bounds by Odessa. However it was pretty much all Lady Bulldogs after that as Odessa came back and outscored Boonville 9-0 to go up 14-6. The Lady Pirates would score only three points for the rest of the set as Odessa again took advantage of Boonville errors to win 25-9.

Down two sets in the best three out of five, the Lady Pirates opened up the third set with a service point by senior Sophi Waibel. However, errors and miscommunication on the floor by Boonville allowed Odessa to extend its lead by as much as 12 at one point at 22-10. The Lady Pirates never got any closer than eight after that as Odessa closed out the match with a Boonville hitting error to secure the win.

Kennedy Renfrow and Lillian Rohrbach led the team with four service points. Nora Morris and Madison Smith each had a team-leading five kills while Waibel led the team with four blocks. Renfrow also had a team high 20 digs while Addi Brownfield finished the game with 11 assists.

Brownfield also finished the match with 13 digs, 16 attack attempts and two service points while Morris added 22 attack attempts, three blocks and two assists, Waibel with four digs, two kills on 16 attack attempts and two service points with three aces, Jodie Bass with six digs, two kills on 21 attack attempts and one assist, Renfrow with four service points and three attack attempts, Madison Smith with five kills on 15 attack attempts and one block, Genae Hodge with 11 attack attempts, four digs and two service points and Rohrbach with 10 digs and two attack attempts.