Boonville wins 5 set thriller over Oak Grove

Although the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team was the No. 2 seed going into Tuesday night’s match against third-seeded Oak Grove , the Lady Panthers gave Boonville everything it wanted and more in a five-set thriller.

Fortunately for the Lady Pirates, they came out on the winning end by beating the Panthers 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 19-25 and 17-15.

With the win Boonville improved to 15-9 on the season and will now face top-seeded Odessa for the championship tonight in Odessa starting at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs won in three straight sets against fourth-seeded Richmond 25-9, 25-15 and 25-14.

The winner will move on to the sectional round of the state playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31 and will face the winner of District 16. Maryville, the No. 1 seed, will face No. 2 Savannah for the title on Thursday in District 16.

Also, at the sectional tournament is the District 13 and District 15 winners, which will face off against each other.

The sectional tournament will be held at the site of the District 15 winner. Notre Dame de Sion is the No. 1 seed in that tournament.

As for the game Tuesday night against Oak Grove, Boonville head coach Dina Herzog said this match was back and forth all night long. “Oak Grove pushed us to dig deep and work together,” Herzog said. “We had too many missed serves and didn’t serve receive consistently. Offensively, roll shots and dinks scored. We need to be at the top of our game tomorrow against Odessa. I’m proud of our team effort and leadership of our seniors: Jodie Bass, Sophi Waibel and Kennedy Renfrow. They weren’t ready to call it quits yet.”

Bass definitely had her mind set on another night while leading the team with nine service points and 10 kills on 33 attack attempts. She also had 19 digs and two blocks.

Renfrow also had another big night as a libero with team-leading 28 digs along with eight service points with two aces, five attack attempts and two assists. Waibel, meanwhile, tied for the team-high in blocks with Madison Smith with five. She also had eight kills on 15 attack attempts, seven service points with three aces, five digs and one assist.

Addi Brownfield led the team with 17 assists while finishing with 20 digs, eight kills on 35 attack attempts, six service points and one block. Lillian Rohrbach had 13 digs along with five service points and four kills on 16 attack attempts while Nora Morris added 15 assists, eight digs, six service points and six kills on 41 attack attempts, Madison Smith with nine kills on 29 attack attempts, five blocks and two digs and Genae Hodge with three service points and one kill on four attack attempts.