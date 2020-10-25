Pilot Grove girls win first game of the season against New Bloomfield

The Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball team snapped a 0-6 skid Wednesday night at home by beating the New Bloomfield Wildcats 28-15.

The Lady Tigers, 1-6 on the season, outscored or matched New Bloomfield in all four quarters and led 10-5 after one, 14-9 at the half and 22-14 after three quarters of play. Pilot Grove also held a 6-1 scoring edge in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls came out ready to play and hustled on both ends of the floor.

Claire Rentel had the game high for Pilot Grove with 10 points. Brooke Lorenz chipped in six, Grace Reuter four and Evie Stark, Nadeen Zeller, Katie Fenical and Harlei Kammerich each with two.

New Bloomfield was led by Myah Briggs with seven, Addison Carr with four and Kennedy Wilson with three.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell in a close game against New Bloomfield 37-36.

The Tigers, dropping to 2-6 on the season, trailed New Bloomfield 14-3 after one before rallying back with a 12-9 advantage in the second quarter to cut the lead to eight at 23-15. Pilot Grove also held a 7-2 edge in the third period to make it a three point game at 25-22. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 14-12 to cut the lead to one.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the Tigers won three of the four quarters in their game against New Bloomfield. “The one quarter that we lost, the first quarter, proved to be just one point too many to overcome,” Fricke said. “I’m proud of the heart my boys showed tonight. The focus and determination was there the whole night. Even thought we found ourselves down double digits early, we never gave up and never quit. We just kept chipping away at the lead, little by little, and I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort. Beau Walker led the way once again for the Tigers, pouring in 18 points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter. Weston Rentel chipped in nine of his own.”

Jacob Fuhriman had the team high for New Bloomfield with nine points while Wyatt Jordan added eight and Braden Jackson with seven.

For Pilot Grove, Beau Walker had 18, Weston Rentel nine, Jacob Wade and Garrett Oswald three each, Dalton Boler two and Bradyn Fahrendorf with one.

Class 3 District 14 Volleyball Tournament at Odessa, championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1 District 12 Volleyball Tournament at Otterville, TBA.

Jamestown basketball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Boonville soccer at Moberly, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

District football playoffs: Boonville at California, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Class 1 and 3 district cross-country at Linn, TBA.

Class 2 District 6 Soccer Tournament at Moberly: Boonville vs. Kirksville, 1 p.m.

Missouri football at Florida, 6:30 p.m.