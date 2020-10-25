New Franklin crowned champions in baseball in CAC

It came as no surprise, at least in girls softball, that the No. 1 team in the Central Activities Conference would also have the MVP for the 2020 season.

While Community R-6 captured the title outright with a record of 7-0, Emma Angel was also selected as the MVP in the conference.

Of course Cairo and New Franklin also had good seasons while finishing 6-1 and 5-2 in league play, respectively. Glasgow finished 2-5 in the CAC while both Pilot Grove and Slater were 1-6.

Joining Angel on the first team in the CAC in softball from the area were Abby Maupin, Izy Matney and Alexia Sprick of New Franklin and Kaitlyn Maggard of Pilot Grove.

Other first team selections were Kacie Callahan, Sydney Callahan, Morgan Taylor and Gracie Brumley of Cairo, Emmi Johnson, Alexis Welch and Sarah Angel of Community, Mallory Greiwe and Rylee Thomas of Madison, Taylor Harris of Sturgeon and Layne Sanders of Glasgow.

Earning honorable-mention all-conference were Marci Lammers of Pilot Grove, Kayce Hundley of New Franklin, Allison Newman, Deliza Cortez and Amaya Cortez of Slater, Iszy Zenker of Cairo, Christina Yoder of Sturgeon, Kylie Duff of Madison and Keyanna Colvin of Glasgow.

As for the league champ in baseball, New Franklin finished 4-0 while Cairo was 3-1, Sturgeon 2-2, Pilot Grove 1-3 and Glasgow 0-4.

Bryce Taylor of Cairo was the MVP for baseball.

Joining Taylor on the first team from the area were Bailey Quint, Bo Vinson and Luke Kollmeyer of Pilot Grove and Caleb Hull, Tysen Dowell, Tanner Bishop, Owen Armentrout and Clayton Wilmsmeyer of New Franklin.

Other first team selections were Jacob Brooks, Marshall Smith and Ben Doss of Sturgeon, Gage Wilson, Logan Head and Jack Prewett of Cairo and Drew Sanders of Glasgow.

Players selected to the honorable-mention all-conference team were Keaton Eads of New Franklin, Dalton Reuter of Pilot Grove, Trevor Sanders of Glasgow and Blake Barley of Sturgeon.

Community R-6, 7-0

Cairo, 6-1

New Franklin, 5-2

Madison, 3-3

Sturgeon, 2-4

Glasgow, 2-5

Pilot Grove, 1-6

Slater 1-6

New Franklin, 4-0

Cairo, 3-1

Sturgeon, 2-2

Pilot Grove, 1-3

Glasgow, 0-4

Community, 18-8

Cairo, 14-6

New Franklin, 10-11

Madison, 7-9

Glasgow, 6-8

Pilot Grove, 4-13

Sturgeon, 3-16

Slater, 1-11-1