Bunceton falls in three sets against Capital City

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team dropped a three set loss against Capital City out of Jefferson City Wednesday night in Bunceton 9-25, 9-25 and 13-25.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said Capital City was the best team the Lady Dragons have seen this season. “They were tall and athletic and hit better than any other team we have played,” Ray said. “The girls didn’t give in, but they were just that much better than we are. I asked the girls just to compete and they did. I am proud of them for that.”

Madison Brown led Bunceton with four attack attempts along with three digs, two service points and one block. Kylee Myers finished the match with four assists, two service points and one dig while Bella Vaca had three assists and three service points, Kelcy Mullett with three service points and three digs, Madelynn Myers with two blocks, two attack attempts and one service point, Lexi Hein with two attack attempts and Kaelyn Crews with one attack attempt.

The Bunceton volleyball team fell in four sets Friday night at home against the Chilhowee Indians 19-25, 25-11, 27-29 and 10-25.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the girls battled hard for three sets against an opponent he still believes they are better than. “We took set three deep and played to extra points, but we ran out of gas,” Ray said. “The girls played the best volleyball they have played for three of the four sets and I was very proud of them.”

Kylee Myers led the Lady Dragons with 16 assists while Kelcy Mullett had the team-high in digs with four and service points with 11. She also had two aces. Lexi Hein led the team with nine attack attempts while Madelynn Myers had one kill on three attack attempts and Kaelyn Crews with a team-high two blocks.

Kylee Myers also had seven service points with one ace, four attack attempts and three digs, while Bella Vaca added nine service points with one ace and nine assists, Mullett with four digs, Madison Brown with six attack attempts, four service points and one block, Madelynn Myers with three service points with one ace and three digs, Hailey Milne with six attack attempts, two service points and one block, Crews with two blocks and Hein with one block.