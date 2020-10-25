Boonville volleyball team finishes regular season with three set loss to Osage

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team didn’t want to go out this way Thursday night on the road against School of the Osage.

With the district tournament set to begin in a matter of days in Odessa, the Lady Pirates wanted nothing more than to win their regular season finale to pick up some momentum for what figures to be a very competitive tournament.

Unfortunately, Boonville must now pick up the pieces after falling in three straight sets against Osage 17-25, 20-25 and 21-25.

The Lady Pirates closed out the regular season at 14-9 overall and 2-4 in the Tri-County Conference.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the girls didn’t play well. “We were pretty evenly matched teams,” Herzog said. “We played a lot of defense because of the free balls we gave Osage. Osage ran an offense and we weren’t where we needed to be. This team has come so far. No one is an all-star. It’s a team effort and when someone has a bad night, the others need to pick up the pieces and this didn’t happen against Osage.”

Despite the loss, the Lady Pirates had several outstanding performances from individuals. Junior Addi Brownfield finished the match with 15 service points with two aces along with 13 assists, 13 digs and eight kills on 27 attack attempts.

Senior Kennedy Renfrow, meanwhile, led the team with 21 digs while finishing with eight service points and two kills on four attack attempts. Nora Morris finished the match with 17 digs along with eight assists, four kills on 24 attack attempts, five service points and one block while Jodie Bass added 17 digs, eight service points with two aces, four kills on 12 attack attempts, one block and one assist, Sophi Waibel with six service points with one ace, six digs, two blocks and two kills on three attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with seven service points, three kills on 10 attack attempts, seven digs, one block and one assist, Madison Smith with five blocks, three kills on 16 attack attempts, one dig and one assist and Addy Nichols with three digs and two attack attempts.

In the JV match, Osage won in three sets against Boonville 13-25, 25-20 and 19-25.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls seemed out of it against Osage. “We made a lot of silly errors and struggled with our passing,” Herzog said. “Ava Parman led the team with seven earned points. Addy Nichols did a good job serving for us as well, bring in six earned points and two aces. With our passing not being the best last night, Kylee Turner still did a good job putting out 16 assists. Even though that was our final game of the season, we still have a tournament to finish out on Saturday at Hickman and I look for a few more wins.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Pirates with 16 assists along with four digs, four service points with two aces and three kills.

Addy Nichols had eight digs, seven kills and six service points with two aces while Ashlen Homan added 10 digs and four service points, Claire Witting with 11 digs and two kills, Heather Hall with five digs, four service points and three kills, Ava Parman with seven service points with one ace and four kills, Cassidy Bishop with seven digs, two service points with one ace and one kill, Kinley Fox with one kill and one dig and Molly Schuster with one dig.

In the JV C-team match, Boonville finished in a tie against Osage by dropping the first set 17-25 and winning the second set 25-22.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls had a hard time running an offense tonight. “The key to us winning the second game was our strong serves,” Lowe said. “Both teams, when serving well, the defenses had a hard time serve receiving. Kinley Fox did a great job on both defense and offense and played really smart. Twelva Mason also did a good job on hitting the open hole in the middle of the court. It’s sad to see this be our last game of the season.”

Ashlen Homan finished the match with six digs and five service points with two aces to lead the Lady Pirates. Kylee Turner had five assists, three service points, two kills and two digs while Addie Hubach added four digs, four service points with one ace and one kill, Cassidy Bishop with five service points with two aces and two assists, Kinley Fox with four digs, two kills and one ace, Ava Parman with three service points with two aces and two kills, Heather Hall with five service points and one dig, Molly Schuster with three service points with two kills, Twelva Mason with three kills and one dig and Claire Witting with one dig.